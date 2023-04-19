Home

Entertainment

Vikrant Massey Opens up on Pay Disparity in Bollywood: ‘I am Not Paid as Much as Deepika Padukone’

Vikrant Massey Opens up on Pay Disparity in Bollywood: ‘I am Not Paid as Much as Deepika Padukone’

Vikrant Massey recently opened up on the pay disparity in Bollywood and his female co-stars being paid more than him.

Vikrant Massey Opens up on Pay Disparity in Bollywood: 'I am Not Paid as Much as Deepika Padukone'

Vikrant Massey Opens up on Pay Disparity in Bollywood: Vikrant Massey has created a niche for himself through his artistry and choice of experimental role and scripts. The actor’s versatility is reflected in his craft as he adapts any character as per the narrative. Vikrant is one of the most preferred actors when it comes to OTT content, due to his ability to surrender to the director’s vision. The Gaslight actor is also known for giving his unabashed opinions on relevant issues, be it social media or media interactions. Vikrant recently gave his views on pay disparity in the Hindi film industry.

VIKRANT MASSEY SAYS HE IS NOT BOTHERED ABOUT BEING PAID LESS THAN HIS FEMALE CO-STARS

The actor revealed about how he is paid less than his female co-stars but has never made an issue out of it. Vikrant, in an interaction with ETimes said “Bahar ke jo so-called ‘A-listers’ he woh bhi platforms pe films kar rahe he. Humare ‘so-called A-listers’ he yaha ke, superstars he, pichle 15-20 saalon se TV pe kaam kar rahe he. (The ‘so-called A-listers’ from outside are releasing their films on streaming platforms, while some of our very own ‘so-called A-listers’ have been working in TV for the last 15-20 years) Most of my female co-stars have been paid more than me, I have never made a fuss about it. My big body of work does not give me as much money as you know, Deepika Padukone, of course.” While speaking about his choice of movies and shows, he further added, “I am comfortable in doing things I feel about, or strongly about in social media… There have been days when I have taken a few comments about me, my family, my wife… to heart and I haven’t been able to sleep that day.”

You may like to read

VIKRANT MASSEY FEELS WE ARE LIVING IN THE AGE OF QUALITY CONTENT

In one of his recent interviews, Vikrant also spoke about the buzz over Bollywood films not working at the box office. He opined “The noise, the cacophony, especially because of social media, is unfortunate. Social media has become the primary source of news for most people now. Not at the cost of sounding pompous, I don’t know what slump people are talking about. I am doing four films a year, sometimes five. I am working with the best technicians in the country, none of my producers have suffered losses and I can proudly say that.” He also pointed out how the tastes of audiences have changed since pandemic and the need to adapt for creative people. He stated that “You cannot deny the fact that post the pandemic, the whole business scenario has changed, but that is how we transition. And we all should be accepting of it. The audiences too have adapted. Our lives, in the business of entertainment, are dependent on people, and if people now are content with watching content on their phones, so be it. My priority has always been to go out and tell a good story and present myself as an actor who is capable of doing certain things. We are living in the age of quality content, whatever medium you cater to. I hope I continue to do so.”

Vikrant recently starred alongside Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh in Gaslight streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

For more updates on Vikrant Massey, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.