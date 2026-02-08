Vikrant Massey REACTS to reports of Raghav Juyal replacing him in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, calls it...

Home

Vikrant Massey has responded to rumors suggesting Raghav Juyal might replace him in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. Here’s what the actor had to say about the speculation and his reaction to the news.

Buzz recently surfaced online claiming that actor Vikrant Massey had been replaced by Raghav Juyal in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. The news left fans curious and led to widespread speculation about the casting. However, Vikrant Massey has now broken his silence and clarified the situation, putting the rumors to rest.

What did Vikrant Massey say?

On Sunday, the National Award-winning actor addressed the reports through his Instagram story. He firmly stated that he was never part of the film and expressed his disappointment over the misinformation. In his post, Vikrant wrote, “Ok. To put the rumours to rest. I never was a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. The many media portals reporting about my supposed ‘replacement’ should’ve done the requisite background check.” He further added, “Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie all the very best. Love.”

Vikrant’s response highlights how quickly misinformation can spread online and how actors often have to clarify baseless reports. Fans appreciated his calm and professional tone in addressing the rumors while wishing the team well.

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The mythological epic features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Ram Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film will be released in two parts, with Part 1 scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 planned for Diwali 2027. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film’s music is composed by legendary artists AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

More about Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey, 38, was last seen in Santosh Singh’s romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor. He will next appear in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo in a special appearance and a Netflix project titled Musafir Cafe. Over the years, Vikrant has earned acclaim for his performances in films and web series, including 12th Fail, Sector 36, Haseen Dillruba and Chhapaak.

