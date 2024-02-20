Home

Vikrant Massey Recalls Leaving TV at Career’s Peak, ‘All My Savings Were Exhausted…’

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey in a recent interview talked about the tough times the 12th Fail actor had to face. Vikrant mentions the time when he stopped working on daily soaps as it didn't gave him peace. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, popularly known for playing the biopic of Manoj Kumar Sharma in a hit movie, 12th Fail. During a conversation with Samdish on the YouTube channel, Unfiltered by Samdish, the 12th Fail actor revealed his career prospectus along with the equation of money. In his interview, Vikrant emphasised the lesson he learned about earning respect and the importance of money during the early stages of his life. Read along.

Vikrant Massey Talks About Being Discriminated

Vikrant shared during the conversation about his experience of being discriminated against when his friends discovered where he resided. He mentioned that his friends’ treatment of him altered after seeing his home. The actor revealed, “I once called some of my closest friends home in college. My mom cooks really well, so I called everyone home to eat. But when they saw my home, the plastic chairs, chipping paint, leaky ceiling, how the kitchen isn’t aesthetically clean, their behaviour changed… They left within an hour of coming to my home. I later saw chats of them badmouthing my home (sic).”

‘Left It Because I Didn’t Get Peace..’ Vikrant Massey On Working In Daily Soaps

Later in the interview, Vikrant Massey talked about the situation when he soon realised that earning money was gaining his respect but he later witnessed that he was not getting the peace he was looking for. Vikrant recalled, “I earned a lot of money when working in TV. I bought my first home at 24, I was earning 35 lakh per month (sic).” The actor further revealed, “It was a lot for someone from a family like mine where we struggled to make ends meet. After I bought the home, paid off debts, gave my parents a better life, I still couldn’t sleep peacefully. I quit at that stage because good work felt more important. All my savings were exhausted and Sheetal (his wife) would lend me money to attend auditions (sic).”

Vikrant Massey’s Marriage and Work Front

Vikrant Massey along with his wife Sheetal recently announced that they have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple got married in 2022, in a civil ceremony.

Take a look at Vikrant Massey’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

For the unversed, other than featuring in 12th Falil, Vikrant has also worked in daily soaps like Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai, Vikrant. He also made his debut in the film industry when he was first featured in the film Lootera.

For the unversed, other than featuring in 12th Falil, Vikrant has also worked in daily soaps like Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai, Vikrant. He also made his debut in the film industry when he was first featured in the film Lootera.