Vikrant Massey recalls receiving online abuse and threats after The Sabarmati Report release: ‘My WhatsApp number was leaked…’

Vikrant Massey has opened up about the online abuse and threats he faced after The Sabarmati Report, revealing that his WhatsApp and car numbers were leaked.

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Vikrant Massey (PC: IMDb)

Vikrant Massey has spoken about one of the more difficult phases of his career, recalling the online abuse and threats he faced after the release of The Sabarmati Report. The actor, who has often spoken about choosing stories he believes in, revealed that the backlash went far beyond criticism of his film. His personal details were leaked online and he found himself dealing with openly threatening messages at a particularly sensitive time in his life. Speaking to Shekhar Suman on his YouTube talk show, Vikrant discussed the growing toxicity on social media and how it affected his emotional and mental health. He said the experience made him realise just how difficult it can be when professional criticism crosses into someone’s personal life.

Vikrant Massey says his WhatsApp and car numbers were leaked

Vikrant recalled the reaction to The Sabarmati Report, saying that some people labelled the film as “propaganda” because of its subject. The actor said he remained proud of the film but had to deal with a significant amount of abuse after it came out. He said, “I did a film called The Sabarmati Report, and I am extremely proud of that film. When I did that film, people used the word you used, propaganda. People called that film propaganda. We made it on the Godhra train burning. We made it on the burning of the Sabarmati Express. I had to listen to a lot of abuse. My WhatsApp number was leaked. My car number was leaked. People threatened me openly.”

The actor had also spoken about receiving threats before the film’s release in 2024. At the time, he said he and the team were dealing with the situation together and maintained that they were artists telling a story. He further said, “My son had just been born then. He was just six months old. I was heavily impacted, and I openly said this in the media.”

Vikrant Massey on dealing with social media toxicity

Vikrant Massey admitted that the criticism affected him emotionally, but said his perspective gradually changed. He explained that with time, he stopped worrying about what people said about him and instead focused on the people closest to him.

The actor said, “However, over time, I realised that they are all cowards, and it doesn’t matter to me what people talk about me. What matters is that my own people are my responsibility. I am answerable to them.”

About The Sabarmati Report

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. The 2024 released film revolves around the burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra in 2002 and follows journalists investigating the events surrounding the tragedy. It was released in cinemas on November 15, 2024.