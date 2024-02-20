Home

Vikrant Massey Reveals His Brother Converted to Islam at 17, Father is Christian, Mother is Sikh: ‘… I Went On My Own’

Vikrant Massey mentioned that his father, Jolly Massey, practices Christianity and regularly attends church services, while his mother, Meena Massey, follows the Sikh faith.

Actor Vikrant Massey has been hitting the headlines ever since he appeared in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. Now, in a recent interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, the actor has opened up about his diverse family with different religious backgrounds. Vikrant revealed that his brother converted to Islam at the young age of 17. He also said that while his father is a Christian, his mother is Sikh.

During the conversation with Samdish, Vikrant revealed, “My brother’s name is Moeen, I am called Vikrant. You’d wonder why the name Moeen? He converted to Islam, my family let him change his religion. They said, ‘Beta (Son), if you find satisfaction in this, then go ahead.’ He converted at the age of 17, it is a big step. My mother is Sikhni, my father is a church-going Christian, he goes to church twice a week. From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality.”

The actor further added, “My father was questioned by my extended relatives about how he could ‘allow’ that (brother’s conversion). He said that was none of their business. ‘He is my son, he is only answerable to me and has all the rights to choose what he wants.’ After seeing this, I went on my own quest, wondering what exactly is religion. It is man-made.”

About Vikrant Massey’s Family

Vikrant was born on April 03, 1987, to Jolly Massey and Meena Massey. Later, in 2022, the actor tied the knot with Sheetal Thakur. Recently, the actor was blessed with a baby boy on February 07, 2024. The duo shared their excitement with a picture of a lovely letter. The note on the image read, “07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant.”

Vikrant’s Projects

Currently, Vikrant is enjoying the triumph of his latest film, ’12th Fail.’ Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie delves into the lives of UPSC aspirants, drawing inspiration from the real-life journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar. It portrays the challenging trials faced by countless students who aspire to clear the UPSC entrance examination.

