Vikrant Massey Reveals His Future Plans To Raise His Baby Boy Vardaan, ‘Best Role In My Life…’

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey who is currently basking his success from 12th Fail, in a recent interview revealed how he would be looking forward to take care of his baby boy. Read along.

Vikrant Massey blessed with a baby boy named, Vardaan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey became famous after featuring in the biopic of Manoj Sharma’s 12th Fail which was helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In a recent conversation with GQ, Vikrant revealed how he would be looking forward to practicing fatherhood. It was February 2024, when Vikrant and Sheeta Thakur officially welcomed a baby boy to the world. During the interview, Vikrant was questioned about he he would be looking forward to raising his son. Read along.

Vikrant Massey Opens Up About Attaining Fatherhood

During the interview, Vikrant Massey expressed, “I’m going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt. The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there’s no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I’m just soaking it all in (sic).”

Take a look at Vikrant Massey’s Instagram Post:

Vikrant Masey Reveals Why He Named His Son Vardaan

During the interview, Vikrant Massey was asked about the feeling of becoming a father for the first time. To this, the 12th Fail actor expressed, “It’s the best role of my life. A role that’s going to last a lifetime and the one I’m most looking forward to (sic).”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s Marriage

In 2022, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey tied the knot with Sheetal Thakur. The couple welcomed their son to the world on February 7, 2024. Through an Instagram post, Vikrant and Sheetal revealed their son’s name. It read, “ “Nothing short of a blessing… We named him Vardaan!!! (sic).”

Take a look at Vikrant Massey’s Instagram Post:

Vikrant Massey How His Family Practices Unity In Diversity

The 12th Fail actor has been making headlines for multiple reasons, after basking his success in the film, Vikrant in a YouTube podcast with Samdish talked about his family. In the interview, Vikrant stated that his younger brother Moeen had accepted the faith of Islam at the age of 17. In his family, his father is a church-going person, his mother is a Sikh.

Vikrant Massey further added, “My brother’s name is Moeen, I am called Vikrant. You’d wonder why the name Moeen? He converted to Islam, my family let him change his religion. They said, ‘Beta (Son), if you find satisfaction in this, then go ahead.’ He converted at the age of 17, it is a big step. My mother is Sikhni, my father is a church-going Christian, he goes to church twice a week. From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality (sic).”

