Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Drop Rare Family Photo With Newborn Son Vardaan – See FIRST PIC

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their baby boy on February 7, 2024. The duo shared first picture announcing his name through a special Instagram post.

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their son into the world on February 7. The couple named their little munchkin Vardaan. Additionally, Vikrant and Sheetal dropped unseen first photos of their baby boy on Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption on Friday. In their first picture, Vikrant and Sheetal were twinning matching pink attires. Their baby Vardaan slept soundly on Sheetal’s lap as the new parents smiled. The following picture featured an adorable toy with the name ‘Vardaan’ engraved on it. The caption read, “💫 Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!! ❤️🧿💫 (sic).”

For the unversed, the meaning of the name ‘Vardaan’ is a blessing in English.

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur’s Baby Boy’s FIRST Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Vikrant and Sheetal shared a heartfelt message earlier this month: “07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant.” Several actresses congratulated the couple in the comments section, including Rasika Dugal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Vikrant announced that he and Sheetal were expecting their first child last year in September.

