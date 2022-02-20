Actor Vikrant Massey, known for his roles in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur and films like Chhapaak, got hitched to Sheetal Thakur, a model and actor from Himanchal Pradesh, on Saturday. Vikrant and Sheetal’s wedding has become the talk of the town and has generated major buzz online. The couple, who dropped their wedding pictures yesterday, have now shared the pictures of their haldi ceremony with fans.Also Read - Sheetal Thakur Looks Resplendent as a Bride in a Red Lehenga, Chooda, Maang Tikka and a Million Dollar Smile

While Vikrant wore a classy white sherwani complete with an overcoat, Sheetal donned a yellow gown with beautiful jhumkas. The two can be seen laughing hysterically (and happily) in the images as the wedding guests throw shower petals on them. ‘Kurta faad haldi,’ wrote Massey in the caption. Check out the dreamy pics below: Also Read - Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Look Much In Love In Their Dreamy Wedding Pics, Fans Say 'Nazar Na Lage'



Sheetal Thakur, too, shared the pictures on her Instagram handle. The couple danced to Priyanka Chopra’s hit number Desi Girl at the ceremony. Needless to say, both of them looked every bit stunning and gorgeous. Check out Sheetal’s post below:

For the uninitiated, Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in November 2021 in an intimate ceremony. The couple tied the knot on February 18 in Himachal Pradesh. What are your thoughts on the lovely couple? Sound off in the comments below.