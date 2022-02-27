Actor Vikrant Massey, known for playing titular roles in web series like Mirzapur and films like Chhapaak, married actor and model Sheetal Thakur in an intimate wedding ceremony last weekend. The couple took to Instagram a couple of days later and shared dreamy pictures from their special day. Both Vikrant and Sheetal looked every bit gorgeous and stunning.Also Read - Vikrant Massey- Sheetal Thakur Look Radiant in Their Haldi Pics From The Mountains, Fans Say 'Couple Goals'!

A week after their wedding, Vikrant and Sheetal have released their official wedding video. Vikrant and Sheetal had a traditional pahadi wedding. The video begins with the shot of a whistling pressure cooker. Sheetal tells the viewers that she is currently at her grandparents' home and all set to start a new life. What follows next is a beautiful montage of the best moments from their wedding as a romantic song plays in the background. Check out the breathtaking video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Vikrant Massey (@sheetalthakur)



One the highlights of the video is Vikrant looking at Sheetal adorably as she walks down the aisle. As soon as Sheetal dropped the video, TV personality Sumona Chakravarti wrote in the comments, "All our hearts". Actor Gauahar Khan also blessed the couple and commented, "Aww! God bless you two!"

The couple, who have been dating for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18. We wish Vikrant and Sheetal a happy life.