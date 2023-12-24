Home

Vikrant Massey-Starrer ’12th Fail’ To Premier on THIS OTT Platform – Check Deets Here

Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail is set to premier on OTT platform. When the film was released on the big screens it garnered Rs 50 crorers.

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail is set to make its digital debut.

After enthralling audiences on theatre screens, Vikrant Massey-starter 12th Fail is set to make its debut on the digital platform. The film is based on IPS officer Manoj Sharma’s life and features Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in lead roles. The movie was helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and was released in cinemas on October 27 with a positive response from critics and the masses.

According to the details, Vikrant Massaey’s film is set to be released on Disneyplus Hotstar, and the film will stream on the platform from December 29. The official handle of Disney Plus Hotstar took to their Instagram handle and made the announcement. The page dropped the poster of the film and wrote, “If there is one movie you must watch before 2024 starts, this one has to be it!” The streaming giant also unveiled a trailer for ’12th Fail’ on its social media and YouTube channel, heralding the OTT premiere.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film minted Rs 65 crore worldwide. The movie experienced an exceptional success at the box office. From the day of its release, positive word of mouth became a significant factor for the film featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, steadily gaining momentum at the ticket counter, surpassing the 50-crore mark.

With the success of 12th Fail, the masses have once again started to believe in exceptional content being released. The storyline of the film unfolds the struggle of students coming from lower-middle-class families and aims to crack UPSC. As the film progresses, UPSC aspirants can easily relate to the hardships they face while preparing for the exam.

