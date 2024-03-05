Vikrant Massey Talks About The ‘Toughest Part’ of Portraying Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail, 'I Lost Weight, Tanned Skin...'

Home

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey after soaring high in the biopic film 12th Fail, Vikrant in a recent conversation revealed that he had to come over many difficult hurdles to make the biopic film a huge success. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has become a familiar name in the film industry. Vikrant rose to the limelight when his last film 12th Fail was released. The film was released on October 27, 2023, and took its time to gain attention in the entertainment industry, with a budget of Rs 20 crore, it made three times in return. Based on the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, talks about the legacy of a poor young boy who rose to become an IPS officer. During a recent interview with GQ, Vikrant revealed the difficult phases he had to go through while portraying the legacy of Manoj Kumar Sharma. Read along.

Vikrant Massey Opens Up About ‘Toughest Part’ In 12th Fail

For the unversed, the director of the film Vidhu Vinod Chopra is a perfectionist when it comes to his films. During the conversation, Vikrant revealed that working under him, he could see him getting ready before the production of the film. He also revealed that it took close to two years to prepare the film. Vikrant also revealed that to get the character, he had lost weight and got tanned. Vikrant expressed, “I had to lose weight and tan my skin. While tanning my skin, it actually got burnt and I freaked out and thought we’d have to push shoot. But then I told Vinod, and he said it’s a boon and we wouldn’t need makeup. We’d be going in raw (sic).”

Vikrant Massey On Facing Life with Tough Challenges

Apart from Vidhu Vinod’s demand for the film, Vikrant Massey found a task that was pretty much tough for him. He indicated the “emotional weight” he had been carrying for the character he had been portraying. The 12th Fail actor revealed, “The toughest part of this journey for me, however, was the emotional weight of playing this character. Someone who represents the dreams of millions of Indians. To tell a real India story that would resonate with the masses (sic).” Vikrant further continued, “Even Manoj sometimes felt like he might not be able to fulfill his dream, and his entire outlook became bleak. The truth is that some people make it, some people don’t. This is one of the toughest examinations in the world, and it presents a daunting task. It’s not something that you can just walk in and clear (sic).”

Vikrant Massey’s Professional Front

After gaining the spotlight in 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey in his upcoming project has Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, and The Sabarmati Report. Recently the actor shared a promo of his upcoming film based on true events.

