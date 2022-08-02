Vikrant Rona beats KGF: Chapter 1 at Karnataka Box Office: Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona continued its fabulous run at the Box Office on its first Monday as well. The fantasy drama has surpassed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore globally and ended its five-day run at around Rs 110 crore worldwide (not the confirmed figure). The film, directed by Anup S Bhandari, features Kiccha in the role of a stylish cop who comes to the rescue of the villagers being attacked by a devil called ‘Brahmarakshas.’Also Read - Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 4: Kiccha Sudeep Enters Rs 100 Crore Club in Massive Fashion - Check Detailed Collection Report After First Weekend

Not just in Karnataka, the film’s performed well in the Hindi and Telugu belts also. While it collected around Rs 6 crore from the North, it has shown a fantastic trend in the Telugu-speaking circuits where it has already been declared a hit with over Rs 3 crore share in four days.

Check out the day-wise worldwide Box Office breakup of Vikrant Rona after five days:

Thursday: Rs 33-35 crore (approx)

Friday: Rs 20-25 crore (approx)

Saturday: Rs 23-25 crore (approx)

Sunday: Rs 25 crore (approx)

Monday: Rs 10 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 110 crore (approx)

Check out the list of the top-five fastest Rs 100 crore grossers from the Karnataka film industry:

KGF: Chapter 2 – 1 day James – 4 days Vikrant Rona – 4 days KGF: Chapter 1 – 7 days 777 Charlie – 6 weeks

Interestingly, KGF: Chapter 1 which starred Rockstar Yash in a massy avatar, crossed Rs 100 crore in a week. Kiccha’s Vikrant Rona achieved the same feat in just four days which makes it crawl up the list of fastest Rs 100 crore-grossers from Sandalwood.

Vikrant Rona is expected to gain more in the coming days and finish off its first-week collection at around Rs 140 crore. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Vikrant Rona!