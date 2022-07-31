Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 3: Kiccha Sudeep‘s Vikrant Rona has joined the ranks of popular pan-Indian movies. The highly anticipated film has made between Rs 53 and 60 crores in just two days, as per box office, Karnataka. With its stunning sights and special elements, Vikrant Rona has been able to appeal to both families and the millennial generation. Numerous additional languages have been dubbed for the Kannada movie Vikrant Rona. Given the box office successes of Pushpa, KGF 2, and RRR, there are also great expectations for the Kiccha Sudeep-starring movie.Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep's Exclusive Interview on Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Universal Content And Vikrant Rona | Part II

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection

Vikrant Rona Box Office Report Till Date:

Here is official statement from the Producer of #VikrantRona about VR box office Collections. 🔸First Day WW BOC – 33-35Cr

🔸2nd Day WW BOC – 20-25Cr

Total 2days collection- 53-60Cr 💥 We want producers like Manju sir who can announce BOC officially@KicchaSudeep @VikrantRona pic.twitter.com/9RLSexTrEx — Box Office Karnataka (@Karnatakaa_BO) July 30, 2022

After a terrific first day, Vikrant Rona dips on the second day but reclaimed its pace again on Saturday with a solid jump. Due to great advance bookings, its fourth day or the first Sunday will be yet another significant day for this movie.

Vikrant Rona’s Latest Song:

The video of Kiccha Sudeep’s latest song ‘Chikki Bombe,’ has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

About Kiccha Sudeep Starrer Vikrant Rona:

Vikrant Rona‘s rowdy song Ra Ra Rakkamma, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeep, has also helped draw viewers to the theatres. Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok also star in the Anup Bhandari-directed film. The film is distributed by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creations.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Vikrant Rona!