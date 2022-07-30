Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 2: The most eagerly anticipated movie of Kichcha Sudeep, Vikrant Rona, finally debuted on July 28. The film’s title character, Vikrant, also known as the Lord of the Dark, instils fear in the hearts of his foes. The trance of the movie and Kichcha Sudeepa’s on-screen magic had the audience completely enamoured. The film is poised to shatter numerous pan-Indian records.Also Read - Vikrant Rona Public Review: Is Kiccha Sudeep Starrer A Hit Or Flop? Know What Audience Has To Say - Watch Video

Kiccha Sudeep Starrer Vikrant Rona’s Box Office Day 2:

EXCELLENT Day 2 for #VikrantRona. Star Power of #KicchaSudeep is helping in a big way. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 29, 2022

Also Read - Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 1: Kiccha Sudeep Rocks as Boss Again, Film Earns Massively - Check Detailed Collection Report

Vikrant Rona Worldwide Box Office Collection:

According to early indications by Koimoi, Vikrant Rona had a decline on the second day following its debut. According to the most recent reports, the Kiccha Sudeep movie made between Rs 12 and Rs 14 crore on Day 2 globally. Vikrant Rona’s film minted Rs 26.49 crore on opening day as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep's Exclusive Interview: 'I Don't Even Attend Parties, Forget About Visiting Hotels And Pubs' -Part I

KA – Rs 18.33 cr

AP/TS – Rs 2.10 cr

TN – Rs 0.81 cr

KL – Rs 0.16 cr

ROI – Rs 2.42 cr

OS – RS 2.67 cr

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection in Hindi Belt:

On its first day, Vikrant Rona (Hindi) was able to gross Rs. 1 crore, but on day 2, the figures declined by around 25% as a result of losing a significant number of screens to the new release. As per Pinkvilla reports, Kiccha Sudeep’s film made Rs 70 lakh in the Hindi belt, a modest decline from Day 1, when the movie made Rs 1 crore.

Day 1: Rs. 1 crore

Day 2: Rs. 75 lakh

Total: Rs. 1.75 crore net

According to the box office, India reports, Vikrant Rona didn’t perform well in Hindi, but it did well in Karnataka, where it may end up coming in second place to KGF 2. The report reads, “Vikrant Rona could do much in Hindi though it did good numbers in Karnataka which may turn out to be second best after KGF 2 but well behind the 20-crore net that KGF 2 did in Karnataka. The all-India opening in this film looks to be in the 17 crore net range thanks to the very good numbers in Karnataka.”

About Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona:

The Kannada film Vikrant Rona has been dubbed into a number of other languages. There are high expectations for the Kiccha Sudeep-starring film as well, especially in light of the box office successes of Pushpa, KGF 2, and RRR.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Kiccha Sudeep’s magical song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma,’ sung by Nakash Aziz and Sunidhi Chauhan has garnered love. A multilingual action-adventure starring Kichcha Sudeep was released in 3-D in 14 languages and 55 countries. In north India, Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creations are presenting the film.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Vikrant Rona!