Vikrant Rona leaked online in HD Quality: Kannada film Vikrant Rona starring Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez has hit the screens on July 28, 2022. The film, directed by Anup Bhandari has top-notch visuals in 3D with a crazy performance by Kiccha Sudeep. There is a perfect blend of emotions and action in Vikrant Rona. The movie shows started in the morning and since then Twitter is full of reviews where fans and critics praise the film. However, there is sad news for the makers and casts as Vikrant Rona has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release.Also Read - Vikrant Rona Review: Kiccha Sudeep Brings a Visual Spectacle, Full of Swag And Surprise!

Vikrant Rona’s early reviews have arrived and Vikrant Rona is thoroughly impressive with brilliant performances from Kiccha Sudeep. There has been a seetimaar performance with an engaging first half and blockbuster second half. There is a twist after the interval that has kept the movie going. Also Read - Vikrant Rona LIVE Review: An All And All Kiccha Sudeep Show

Vikrant Rona has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Shamshera, Shabaash Mithu, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Vikram, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34. Also Read - 123mkv Is Illegal, Has Viruses Hence Don’t Access, So What If It Gives Full HD Format Stuff For Free

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres.

