Vikrant Rona: The upcoming action-adventure Vikrant Rona, starring Kannada sensation Kiccha Sudeep, is being proudly released in North India by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Ek Tha Tiger actor graced the event in Mumbai on Monday. In support of the high-profile movie, the actor was seen with Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez. The two celebrities gave their opinions on the ongoing South vs. North films dispute during the event.

Kiccha Sudeep on South v/s Bollywood

Kiccha made a remark about the ongoing debate of Bollywood being overshadowed by the South industry and the sense of insecurity felt by the various sectors. He said, "Kuch zyada nahi bolna chahta. I don't want to generalise all that. Bohot saare film bante hain, not that every film is doing great. Couple of films do well, couple of films don't. That doesn't mean we generalise and say it's dominating. There are good times for everything and if the Hindi film industry hasn't been doing great and Hindi films do not have great people, how would you sustain for so many years? It is there. It is just a matter of like Virat Kohli being out of form for a while."

He further added, "Films by the end of the day, that's all good happening. There also if you count, there are a lot of films which aren't working. If you take Hollywood again, there are about 10-15 releases which releases here every year. They make about 200 films, so what happens to the rest 185? Doesn't work that way. I don't think we should be generalising. Every industry is standing by its own potential."

Salman Khan on South v/s Bollywood Debate

Salman Khan shared his perspective and concurred that there was always cross-pollination. He said, “It was always there… for some reason, it has stopped. But, I’ve been working with South people throughout my career. Be it him (Sudeep), Prakash Raj, or Prabhudeva. I have worked with a lot of South directors and DOPs. I am working with Venky (Venkatesh), his first film Anari in Bollywood was a huge hit. Kamal Haasan sir is another example who has given big hits.”

He further added that while every industry aspires to produce blockbuster movies, there is no set recipe for doing so. “So… we all try to make big films. Sometimes it works… sometimes it doesn’t. So, there is no fixed formula for a successful film, ” he said.

Watch Salman Khan talk about South v/s Bollywood debate:

Viral Videos From Vikrant Rona’s Press Conference:

Anup Bhandari directed the action drama film, Vikrant Rona. Kiccha Sudeep

Sudeep will play Vikranth Rona in the motion picture. Shalini Manjunath and Jack Manju produced the movie. On July 28, 2022, Vikrant Rona is scheduled for release in theatres.

