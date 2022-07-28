Vikrant Rona Movie Review: Vikrant Rona tells you one thing: go big or go home. The film’s team is not here to just take advantage of the ‘pan-India’ badge. It is here to once again prove that maybe the South Indian film industry is better at producing content with a universal appeal than the rest of the film industries across the country. At least Kiccha Sudeep‘s grandeur, the director’s way of visual storytelling and the tone that the film maintains throughout speak volumes of its pan-India appeal. But, is Vikrant Rona worth the hype? Is it truly worth being called a pan-India blockbuster? And does it look like a film which will appeal to the masses all over the world? Let’s find out!Also Read - Vikrant Rona LIVE Review: An All And All Kiccha Sudeep Show

Vikrant Rona Review: What the film is about?

Vikrant Rona begins on a mysterious note but in a typical fashion: a car breaks down in the middle of a jungle, leaving a little girl and her mom clueless and frightened. The scene progresses to introduce the legend of the ‘Bhootnath temple’ that houses a devil called ‘Brahmarakshas’ who kills people and kids at night on the same road used by the woman and her daughter. In the present, a family enters the village and wishes to get their daughter married in a haunted house, previously owned by their ancestors. It’s an abandoned place now where dead bodies of people killed by the Brahmrakashas were found. The family wants to honour their ancestors by organising the wedding in the house, a thought that doesn’t go down well with many. Alas, the preparations begin. Also Read - Vikrant Rona: All About The Phenomenal Climax Scene From Sudeep Kiccha's Film That Was Shot in 15 Days

Kiccha Sudeep as Vikrant Rona – full of swag cop

This coincides with the arrival of the hero: Vikrant Rona (Kiccha Sudeep), a brave-hearted, super smart cop who wears a sleeveless checkered shirt, leather jacket, rusty denim, cap, and carries a cigar in hand. There’s a certain panache and lots of confidence in the way he handles things. He sees beyond what the human eye can catch and senses the danger minutes before the attacks take place – a fully stylish picture ka hero who beats the goons, saves the girl, and protects people. He looks the toughest from the outside, never revealing the emotional battles he’s been fighting alone all this while. Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep on Salman Khan Receiving Death Threats: He's a Harmless Man... | Exclusive

Vikrant Rona teases you a lot with its suspense and drama. Right when you think you have cracked the case, director Anup Bhandari tells you ‘no, you haven’t.’ The film is an adventure drama and a fantasy entertainer: both beautiful and frightening in parts. It is an aesthetically designed film, most scenes look painted and some really take your breath away. A lot of it is because of the stunning VFX and the 3-D experience which make it a big screen spectacle.

With Kiccha on board, the action and the swag can never go missing and Vikrant Rona has a lot of both. From fighting on a ship in the middle of a vast sea to climbing trees, riding swanky bikes and driving roofless jeeps in the forest, Kiccha’s Vikrant does it all. In a scene right before the interval, he totally changes the dynamics of the storyline and the scene lives with you for a long time after the movie. Nirup Bhandari, as the foreign return Sanju, and debutant Nitha Ashok as the bubbly young girl who’s set to get married to someone she doesn’t love, look feeble but provide good relief from all the mystery and action taking place in the background.

Vikrant Rona Review: How it highlights discrimination

Vikrant Rona gives you a glimpse into the lives of the people at the very lowest strata of the class system. Those who are still fighting against discrimination, dealing with cruelty on a daily basis and becoming victims of the class divide at every step of their lives. What happens when an oppressed becomes the oppressor? Vikrant Rona has many answers.

Vikrant Rona Review: Why no meaty roles for women?

The film though does one thing wrong. Like the other pan-India biggies, it underestimates its women characters. While Kiccha steals the show, the makers reserve no important space for any female actor in the film. Either the woman is the mother who is suffering from cancer and wants to see her son before dying or she is a raunchy bar owner – Rakamma (Jacqueline Fernandez) – who speaks crass language and entertains the crowd with a racy dance number.

Vikrant Rona tests your patience in the first half but compensates for the same in a massively entertaining second half. It’s a tasteful entertainer for the Kiccha Sudeep fans, a must-watch for those seeking heartland stories from the South, an action fest and a package full of surprises.

Stars: 3