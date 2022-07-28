Vikrant Rona LIVE Review: Kiccha Sudeep is here to set the screens on fire in and as Vikrant Rona. This is the day fans were waiting for as Vikrant Rona has been released today! It is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. The Anup Bhandari directorial is a big-budget action spectacle and also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. In an action-thriller, Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep plays the lead role. Vikrant Rona is a big Kannada film and it has been released in PAN India.Also Read - Salman Khan Mentions Katrina Kaif Out of Nowhere at Vikrant Rona Event, Audience Goes Gaga - Watch Viral Video

Early reviews have come in and fans have been loving Kiccha Sudeep as Vikrant Rona. The film has a twist as the viewers and critics loved the second part more than the first one. A user wrote, “2nd Half even better than 1st half..BLOCKBUSTER @KicchaSudeep ’s #VikrantRоna..A Must watch Excellent Theatrical Experience..Highly Recommended👍 #VikrantRonaReview RATING 4.5/5😍👌 So its Big blow to #RamaRaoOnDuty as Advance booking is Very Poor & even less than #ThankYouMovie”. Another user wrote, “#VikrantRona is massive in every sense of this word and beautiful beyond your expectations. Each frame looks painted and #KicchaSudeep, well… he has his swag cap on! This is a treat for fans. #VikrantRonaReview @KicchaSudeep @VikrantRona”. Also Read - Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep-Salman Khan Break Silence on South v/s Bollywood Debate

The movie shows started early in the South region. Fans are celebrating on Twitter. “A visually stunning film, full fantasy, absolutely dreamy. An all and all #KicchaSudeep show. Emotions-✅, action-✅, suspense-✅, drama-✅ Also @nirupbhandari is a full package of surprise. Watch out for him!” Also Read - Vikrant Rona: All About The Phenomenal Climax Scene From Sudeep Kiccha's Film That Was Shot in 15 Days

Broooooo @anupsbhandari yen tegdidya guruuuu first half 🔥🔥,bgm cinematography and ofcourse Sudeep sir acting skills 🥵💥..asali aata eega shuru bring it on @anupsbhandari !! 3D is top notch,though first half feels a bit like rangitaranga#VikrantRona #VikrantRonaReview #VRin3D pic.twitter.com/aoXy6bccNK — kichcha fan (@vikrantrona_666) July 28, 2022

#VikrantRona is massive in every sense of this word and beautiful beyond your expectations. Each frame looks painted and #KicchaSudeep, well… he has his swag cap on! This is a treat for fans. Full review @indiacom at 11 am tomorrow. #VikrantRonaReview @KicchaSudeep @VikrantRona — Vineeta Kumar (@vineeta_ktiwari) July 27, 2022

Kiccha Sudeep has spoken more about this avatar in Vikrant Rona in an exclusive interview with india.com. Watch this space for the full review as we give you all the latest updates on the film!