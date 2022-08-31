Liger Failure: Liger‘s box office failure is yet another setback for Bollywood which has once again reminded for the alarming sig to rethink and introspect. The movie that marked the Bollywood debut of Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda didn’t perform as expected at the box office. Many believe the ‘boycott’ trend and Vijay’s ‘boycott’, ‘OTT’, remarks that were misquoted by online trolls. The actor recently mde peace with Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Cinema owner Manoj Desai as well. Now, one of Liger‘s distributors Warangal Srinu has alleged that the reason behind the movie’s failure is ‘sabotage’. He stated that ‘poor families of poor crew members’ are affected due to the online hate campaigns. The South India region distributor claimed that he lost nearly 65% of his investment on Liger.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan Actor Chiyaan Vikram Takes a Sly Jibe at Boycott Trend: 'What do You Mean...'

LIGER DISTRIBUTOR LOST 65% OF HIS INVESTMENT

In an interview with Times of India, Srinu said "Sabotage is the word." He also told that he already lost Rs 100 Crore in 2021 and Liger's debacle has only added to it. Srinu mentioned, "As on Liger, I have lost something to the tune of 65 per cent of my investment." Reacting to Vijay's controversial remark's during the film's release, Srinu stated "I can't say whether he was over-confident. But if he was, how does it yet pay to not go to a film which is not bad? Do we realise that in our quest of banning actors and filmmakers, based on preconceived notions, we are ruining poor families of poor crew members."

LIGER DISTRIBUTOR SLAMS BOYCOTT TREND

Speaking about the 'boycott' trend Srinu opined, "There seems to be a concerted campaign against us, almost every day. This is totally uncalled for. See the film and if you don't like it, thrash it. But how can you thrash it before it has been released and you haven't seen it?"

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles.

