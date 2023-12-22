Home

Vin Diesel Faces Sexual Assault Accusations From Ex Assistant, Lawsuit Lists Explicit Details

Fast & Furious fame Vin Diesel was accused of sexual battery by his ex-assistant. Further, a lawsuit was also filed against the actor for the same.

A lawsuit was filed against Hollywood actor Vin Diesel by one of his former assistants on Thursday. The assistant alleged that the Fast and Furious actor sexually battered her in 2010 and that she was fired from her job just hours later. As per a report by news agency Reuters, Asta Jonasson, who filed the lawsuit in a Los Angeles court alleges that Diesel assaulted her in an Atlanta hotel room while the duo was working on the ‘Fast Five’.

The former assistant further claimed that she was trapped by the actor against a wall in a hotel suite and Diesel masturbated in front of her. According to the legal complaint, Jonasson held various roles while working for One Race, the production company owned by the actor.

These roles involved coordinating and accompanying Diesel at social events and ensuring her inclusion in photographs if the actor attended functions alone, without his customary romantic partner.

In a written statement, Jonasson’s lawyer Claire-Lise Kutlay said, “Sexual harassment in the workplace will never stop if powerful men are protected from accountability.” The statement further added, “We hope her courageous decision to come forward helps create lasting change and empowers other survivors.”

The lawsuit filed by the former assistant also claimed that Jonasson was fired from her job as assistant to Diesel. Meanwhile, the legal public relations representatives for the actor did not respond to the allegation immediately.

Though Jonasson signed a nondisclosure agreement upon being hired, the former assistant was able to raise her voice against the misconduct under the protection of both the Speak Out Act and California’s AB2777.

As per the claim made by Asta in the legal document, she got her courage from the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement to talk about the painful incident. Vin Diesel is famous for films such as Fast & Furious, Guardians of the Galaxy, XXX and Riddick.

