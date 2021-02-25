Bigg Boss 14 was a roller coaster ride for the contestants as it had several twists for them. One of the contestants of the show, Rakhi Sawant played well and was cheered by the audience and the industry people. Her mother was going through chemotherapy sessions while she was inside the house playing for herself. Not just she played well but also entertained the audience with her stints. After the show ended, Rakhi Sawant shared a glimpse of her mother who’s undergoing chemotherapy at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and was admitted to the hospital while Rakhi was still in Bigg Boss. As soon as the actor left Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi met her mother and paid for her cancer treatment after which the chemotherapy began. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Star Rakhi Sawant Begins Her Mom's Cancer Treatment, Thanks 'God Brother' Salman Khan

On Wednesday, actor Vindu Dara Singh, who had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Rakhi Sawant's supporter, took to his social media and wrote an emotional post dedicating it to Rakhi and her mother Jaya. Vindu told his fans that Rakhi Sawant has won millions of hearts as Raj Kapoor did in Mera Naam Joker. He wrote: "Dear #jayasawant ji we had the pleasure of knowing you in #bb3 and saw the fighting spirit you possessed despite severe diabetes and knew you had a tigress as your daughter called @rakhisawant2511 . She entertained the entire world in #bb14 and won our hearts like #rajkapoor ji in #meranaamjoker . All the time she was worried about her mother but was strong and fought many battles in the house. We wish you a very speedy recovery and pray that the loving bond between you two stays strong forever."

Rakhi Sawant also made a special post for Bigg Boss host Salman Khan who was seen supporting her throughout her journey in the show. The actor mentioned that had the superstar wasn’t there to support her, she would have left the show way back. Rakhi shared a photo of herself from the Grand Finale day in which she could be seen posing with Salman. The caption on the post read, “My god brother ,king of the king ,one and only ,Salman khan!! God unko sari khusiya de,unko sari murad puri ho. (sic)”