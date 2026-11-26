Vinod Kapri’s Pyre to reach UAE and UK theatres, makers announce release schedule

The film will make its overseas theatrical debut in two markets, with separate release dates scheduled for audiences in the Middle East and Britain.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/vinod-kapris-pyre-to-reach-uae-and-uk-theatres-makers-announce-release-schedule-8548199/ Copy

Vinod Kapri's Pyre gears up for international release (PC: Twitter)

Vinod Kapri‘s film Pyre is set to travel beyond India as it prepares for its theatrical release in two international markets. The film, which tells a story rooted in the lives of people in the Kumaon Himalayas, will soon reach audiences in the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Its overseas release marks another step in the journey of the project, which has received recognition at several international film festivals. The makers have expressed happiness about taking the film to viewers outside India and hope its story will connect with audiences across different cultures.

Pyre to release in UAE and UK on separate dates

Pyre will release in theatres across the UAE on November 27, 2026, followed by its UK release on December 11. Deepa Bharath is handling the film’s distribution in the UAE, while Amandeep Dhillon’s ReelIn UK will distribute it in the United Kingdom. The international release will give viewers in both markets an opportunity to watch the film on the big screen after its theatrical run in India.

What Vinod Kapri said about the international release

Director Vinod Kapri expressed happiness over the film reaching audiences in the UAE and UK. He said the response to Pyre had been overwhelming and added that the team had made the project with honesty and emotion. Kapri also described its international journey as a special moment for everyone associated with the film.

He said he was delighted that audiences in the two countries would get an opportunity to experience the story in theatres. The director’s comments reflect the importance of the overseas release for a film that has already travelled to several international festivals.

Pyre explores love and migration in the Kumaon Himalayas

The film features debut actors Padam Singh Kapri and Heera Devi in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of the Kumaon Himalayas, Pyre explores the difficulties faced by people living in remote mountain villages, particularly the impact of migration. It also focuses on love, companionship and human relationships during the later stages of life.

Film festival recognition and box office performance

Pyre was released theatrically in India on October 30, 2026. Since then, it has also been screened at several international film festivals and has reportedly won 18 international awards, including 15 Best Film honours. These recognitions came from festivals and events held in Washington D.C., Chicago, Canada, Spain, Boston, Stuttgart, London and Birmingham. Kapri also received Best Director awards at film festivals in Serbia and Boston.

According to Sacnilk, Pyre collected Rs 4.59 crore in worldwide gross earnings over 27 days. Its India net collection stood at Rs 3.85 crore, with figures recorded until November 25, 2026.