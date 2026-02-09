Home

Vinod Khanna battled lung cancer before bladder cancer, reveals wife: ‘He’d smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, it’s usually the picture-perfect lives of celebrities that come to the forefront. However, what happens behind the surface, the struggles and challenges that actors go through, doesn’t really take centre stage. One such similar story is of legendary actor and politician Vinod Khanna. Remembered for his powerful performances in films like Mere Apne and Qurbani. Beyond his acting, the actor went through a challenging health turmoil. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 70 after battling advanced bladder carcinoma. Years after his demise, his second wife, Kavita Khanna, has revisited his difficult health journey, sharing insights into the illnesses he fought and the strength he displayed throughout.

She revealed that long before the bladder cancer diagnosis, the actor had already faced another life-threatening disease, lung cancer, which was largely linked with his smoking habit.

The shocking lung cancer diagnosis

Recalling the difficult period, Kavita shared, “It was 2001 when Vinod had a diagnosis of lung cancer. He’d gone for his annual checkup, and they saw patches in the lungs. He’d smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day. We went to the leading MRI specialists of Mumbai, and they all said it was lung cancer,” adding that doctors informed them half of his lung would need to be removed.

While the duo decided to keep the diagnosis private, they took guidance from their spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, before moving ahead with surgery. Kavita recalled that “Gurudev,” as they fondly called him, advised them to consult the head of oncology at AIIMS Delhi to determine whether the procedure could be delayed while Vinod focused on breathwork. After receiving the doctor’s approval, Vinod visited the ashram in Rishikesh and practised Sudarshan Kriya three times a day.

A remarkable recovery

Sharing what followed, Kavita said, “The prognosis was if he did everything that allopathy had to offer, there was a 25% chance he’d be alive after two years. Vinod then called Gurudev and said, ‘I’ve lived a full life. And if my time to go has come, I’m ready to go. But I don’t want to torture my body.’ So, Gurudev asked him to come to the ashram and do the panchkarma. In two years from when he was first diagnosed, the cancer was gone. We did the scans in America, and it was gone.”

She further spoke about a frightening incident during a trip abroad: “Later, we went to Germany. One evening, Vinod got this terrible pain somewhere around his shoulder. He was just lying in pain for two days. Then Gurudev came to see how he was, and then suggested we get an X-ray done. There was no broken rib, but the important thing was there’s no cancer. Unbelievable! We came back via London, they saw all the reports, and couldn’t accept there’s been a complete cure. They just thought reports got mixed up in India.. No lung cancer came back.”

Battle with bladder cancer

However, a few years after that, the actor battled another health problem. He was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2010. Kavita revealed that their spiritual guru asked him to quit drinking, noting that the actor would consume one or two glasses of alcohol every evening. She shared that “he was still in very good health when it started declining. He finally died of bladder cancer”.

A legacy beyond illness

Vinod Khanna, who was considered a pioneer of his tim,e was at the peak of his career in 1982. During that time he took a road less travelled. He stepped away from films to join spiritual leader Osho Rajneesh, only to return years later in projects such as Wanted, Dabangg, and Dilwale. Speaking of his personal life, it also had its share of ups and downs. He was first married to Geetanjali, with whom he had two sons, Rahul Khanna and Akshaye Khanna. After their divorce in 1985, he married Kavita, and the couple had two children, Sakshi and Shraddha.

Despite enduring severe health challenges, Vinod Khanna was a man of courage and resilience.

