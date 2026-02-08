Vinod Khanna left stardom for Osho: Wife Kavita recalls his life as a gardener, model, and seeker

At the height of his Bollywood fame, when success, money, and admiration were at their peak, Vinod Khanna did something that left fans stunned. He walked away from films and chose a spiritual path with Osho. Years later, his second wife, Kavita Khanna, has opened up about that phase of his life and the quiet, unusual routines he followed at the ashram.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Kavita spoke in detail about why the late actor left everything behind and what his days looked like in Osho’s commune in India and later in Oregon, US.

A spiritual pull since childhood

Kavita shared that Vinod’s spiritual side was visible from a very young age. At 17, he had bought the book Autobiography of a Yogi, which stayed with him for years.

She explained that the turning point came after a series of personal losses. “The tipping point from giving up this unbelievable material life that he had… the adoration he had, and the success… was when several deaths happened in the family within two years. So, when his mother passed, he just went to Osho and took sanyas.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

From superstar to gardener

Despite being one of India’s biggest film stars, Vinod took up simple duties at the commune. Kavita revealed, “He was Osho‘s gardener. Osho’s home was private, and very few people had access to it, but if you were the gardener, you were there. That was his seva.”

She also shared an unusual detail from his time in Oregon. Osho’s flowing robes were first tried on Vinod because of their similar shoulder size. “All of them used to be tried on Vinod,” she said.

Nude meditation at Chowpatty

Kavita also recalled a striking memory from Mumbai, before Vinod moved to the Pune ashram. She said he took part in meditation sessions at Girgaon Chowpatty, where participants sat in a circle without clothes.

“Even when he was in Mumbai before he moved to Pune ashram, the meditations on Chowpatty Beach in Bombay, which is right at the centre of this throbbing city, and everyone took their clothes off, and they were meditating naked in a circle on the beach… I know Vinod was not there looking for the physical part of it. I think his journey was a spiritual one with immense commitment and devotion.”

Vinod Khanna’s life beyond films

Vinod Khanna, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 70 due to advanced bladder carcinoma, had a long and successful film career. He began with Mann Ka Meet in 1968 and went on to shine in films like Mere Apne, Muqaddar ka Sikandar, Amar Akbar Anthony and Qurbani. Later, he appeared in Wanted, Dabangg and Dilwale.

He was first married to Geetanjali and had two sons, Rahul and Akshaye Khanna. After their divorce in 1985, he married Kavita, and they had two children, Sakshi and Shraddha.

But for a few years at the peak of his fame, Vinod Khanna chose silence, service, and spirituality over stardom.