Home

Entertainment

Vipul Amrutlal Shah hits back at Sudipto Sens WhatsApp forwards remark on The Kerala Story 2, Grapes are...

Vipul Amrutlal Shah hits back at Sudipto Sen’s ‘WhatsApp forwards’ remark on The Kerala Story 2, ‘Grapes are…’

Vipul Amrutlal Shah has reacted to Sudipto Sen’s recent remarks about The Kerala Story 2, where filmmaker described sequel based on ‘WhatsApp forwards’. Shah responded sharply to the criticism and shared his take on the debate.

Cinephiles recently witnessed fresh debate around The Kerala Story 2 after comments made by filmmaker Sudipto Sen triggered strong reaction from producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. His remarks quickly spread across social media which sparked conversation among cinema followers. Soon after statements reached public space, Shah responded openly. His reaction drew attention because both names earlier shared connection through Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah responds to criticism

Conversation intensified after Shah addressed remarks during recent interview. Producer said criticism did not reflect truth behind film development process. Shah claimed Sen earlier wrote script draft for sequel but project did not move forward due to quality issues. While reacting to claims Shah said “grapes are sour” while explaining reason behind decision.

According to Shah script prepared earlier did not match vision required for continuation. The producer explained project later moved ahead with filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh who eventually directed film. Shah also stated Sen never participated in research stage of new film, which made his remarks unfair in producer’s view.

What did Sudipto Sen earlier say?

Earlier Sudipto Sen explained why he did not direct sequel. Director shared that research behind original film lasted nearly decade. He believed subject required deep study due to sensitive nature.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sen mentioned sequel expanded narrative beyond Kerala into other regions. Because of this change he felt responsible research would require long term groundwork. Director expressed concern about relying on limited reports or whatsapp forwards for such subject matter. That reason influenced his decision not to direct project.

About The Kerala Story 2 row

Before theatrical release The Kerala Story 2 faced legal hurdle. Petition reached Kerala High Court requesting cancellation of censor certificate. Court initially ordered temporary stay which delayed release for around fifteen days. Later division bench lifted restriction allowing film to reach cinemas. Decision cleared path for scheduled release across country.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh film focuses on story of three women who become victims of manipulation after marriage outside religion. Lead cast includes Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha. Film received mixed reactions from viewers after theatrical arrival. Box office numbers remained moderate with domestic collection reaching around Rs 20.15 crore, which has been made on budget of Rs 30 crore.

Story Highlights

Vipul Amrutlal Shah reacts strongly to Sudipto Sen remarks about research behind The Kerala Story 2

Producer claims earlier script by Sen did not meet expectations which led to creative change

Court initially paused release before lifting stay allowing film to hit theatres

Film starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, records mixed response with Rs 20.15 crore domestic collection

Debate surrounding The Kerala Story 2 grew after disagreement between Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen over research and script development. Shah defended production process while Sen explained decision to step away from direction.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.