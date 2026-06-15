Vir Das buys Rs 50,000 Apple Watch 11 from Zepto, claims scam, he gets… – Watch video

A video by comedian Vir Das has gone viral on social media where he slams Zepto for delivering a fake, China copy Apple Watch for which he paid Rs 50,000.

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Vir Das (PC: Twitter)

Comedian and actor Vir Das has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that he received a fake Apple Watch through Zepto. What began as a sudden purchase for professional work quickly turned into disappointment, with Vir Das questioning the authenticity of the product he received. The incident has drawn widespread attention online, prompting a response from the company and raising questions about quality checks for high-value electronic products sold through delivery platforms.

Vir Das accuses Zepto of delivering fake Apple Watch

On June 15, 2026, Vir Das took to social media to share his experience after ordering an Apple Watch Series 11 through Zepto for a shoot. According to the comedian, the watch cost around Rs 50,000 and was purchased urgently due to time constraints. In a video shared by the comedian, the product’s packaging displayed the text “Designed by Watch in China” instead of the Apple logo.

Sharing the video on X, (Formerly known as Twitter), Vir Das wrote, “Okay. Am I wrong, do all apple watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with china copies? By the way their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k.”

Okay. Am I wrong, do all apple watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with china copies? By the way their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k. pic.twitter.com/2YiOx4qMYB — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 15, 2026

Zepto responds to Vir Das’s allegations

Following the viral post, Zepto issued a response addressing the concerns raised by the actor. The company stated that it takes such complaints seriously and has initiated a reverse pickup of the product for further investigation. Zepto said the returned item would help its team examine the matter in coordination with its brand partners and determine what may have gone wrong.

Zepto wrote, “We take such concerns seriously and have already scheduled a reverse pickup of the product, which is our standard process in such cases. This will help us investigate the issue with our brand partners. For high-value products, users receive an OTP at the time of delivery. The OTP should only be shared after checking that the package is properly sealed and in good condition. We are currently looking into this case and will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

Who is Vir Das?

Vir Das is one of India’s most popular stand-up comedians and entertainers. He has built a successful career across comedy, film, television, and digital platforms. Over the years, Das has appeared in several Bollywood films and comedy specials while earning international recognition for his stand-up performances. He became the first Indian comedian to win an International Emmy Award for Comedy, further cementing his position as a global performer.

Known for his humour and social commentary, Vir Das continues to be a prominent voice in the entertainment industry, with a strong following both in India and overseas.