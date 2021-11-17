All About Vir Das’ Controversy: Comedian Vir Das has invited yet another controversy for a new standup act that he recently uploaded on YouTube. The six-minute-long video is titled ‘I come from two Indias’ in which he talks about the good and the bad sides of the nation including corruption, mismanagement, the country’s beauty, culture and the issues that have taken the nation by storm in the recent past. The video is an excerpt from his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Continues To Defend Her 'Bheekh' Comment, Shares Nehru's 1948 Letter To British Monarch

A section of the audience feels that Vir has insulted the country with his act. At a point in the video, Vir talks about how the women in the country are treated by their people. The comedian can be heard saying, "I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night." He also talks about issues like the farmer's protest, how India tackled the COVID-19 crisis and the cases of rape. A section of the audience found it offensive and insulting to the nation.

Police complaint against Vir Das for his ‘I Come From Two Indias’ YouTube video

On Tuesday, a police complaint was also filed against Vir Das in Delhi's Tilak Marg Police Station. The complainant sought an investigation into the matter alleging that the comedian used derogatory language against the country in his video.

Vir Das releases statement after facing outrage over his YouTube video titled ‘I Come From Two Indias’

The news of the complaint comes after Vir Das released a big statement on the whole controversy, clarifying that he didn’t mean to insult his ‘great’ nation and his fellow people. He explained how the video is a satire and it is his attempt to highlight how despite all the adversities, his country is beautiful and he is proud of being Indian. “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great,” he writes in the post.

Vir also asked people to not look at one edited clip from the video and feel disheartened and rather watch the video entirely to understand his perspective. Adding that he takes the pride of being Indian across the world, the comedian wrote that the video “ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That’s the point of the video and the reason for the applause.”

Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das’ act ‘soft terrorism’

As the outrage increased, actor Kangana Ranaut also jumped the bandwagon in criticising Vir. While commenting on the whole matter in his Instagram stories, she wrote, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world…after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this…’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger… Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism… strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas (sic).” Watch the standup video here: