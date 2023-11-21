Vir Das Gets Emotional as he Shares His Journey ‘From Noida to the International Emmys’

Home

International Emmys Award 2023: Vir Das recalls his journey from Noida to Emmys through comedy. Check his statement.

Actor-comic Vir Das won the International Emmy Award for his stand-up special Vir Das: Landing in the Best Comedy Series category. The awards ceremony was held in New York on late Monday night. This was the second nomination and maiden win in the segment for Vir Das, who shared the trophy with the popular British teen sitcom Derry Girls season three. Bagging the International Emmy award for best comedy series is “an incredible honor that feels like a dream,” said Das.

“Winning an Emmy for ‘Vir Das: Landing’ in the ‘Comedy Category’ is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It’s heartening to see ‘Vir Das: Landing’ resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Aakash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special,” Das said in a statement.

Vir Das is also the first Indian comedian to achieve the feat.

“My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I’m excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys – India gets you there,” he added.



Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were the other Indian artists to be nominated at the annual international awards ceremony.

Shah, who was nominated in the best actress category for the second season of Netflix show “Delhi Crime”, lost the title to Mexican star Carla Souza of “La Caida (Dive)”.

“Rocket Boys” star Jim Sarbh also couldn’t convert his best performance by an actor nomination into a win. Sarbh was bested by “Sherlock” alum Martin Freeman, who earned the award for “The Responder”.

International Emmy Awards 2023 Winners List:

Best Directorate Award: Ekta Kapoor

Best Actress: Karla Souza in La Caida (Dive)

Best Actor: Martin Freeman in The Responder

Best Comedy: Vir Das for Vir Das: Landing and Derry Girls season 3

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: La Caida [D

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: A Ponte – The Bridge Brasil

Best Short-Form Series: Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World]

Best Factual And Entertainment For Kids: Built To Survive

Best Documentary: Mariupol: The People’s Story

Best Sports Documentary: Harley and Katya

Best Arts Programming: Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On

Best Telenovela: Yargi [Family Secrets]

Best Animation for Kids: The Smeds and The Smoos

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.