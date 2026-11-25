Vir Das loses International Emmy 2026, but has a special reason to celebrate: ‘Proud to launch a new designer’

Vir Das missed out on the Best Comedy award at the 54th International Emmy Awards, with his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume losing to Argentina's Division Palermo – Season 2. However, the comedian called the loss unfortunate but expressed pride in giving Lucknow-based designer Mohika Dhawan a global platform through his red-carpet outfit featuring Chikankari embroidery.

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Vir Das (PC -Instagram)

Vir Das may have missed out on winning an International Emmy this year, but the comedian found another reason to celebrate the occasion. The actor took pride in giving a global platform to a new Indian designer through his red-carpet appearance at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York. He also praised the designer for bringing Lucknow’s traditional Chikankari embroidery to an international platform.

Das’ Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, was nominated in the Best Comedy category but lost to Argentina’s Division Palermo – Season 2. Reacting to the result, the comedian called the loss unfortunate but said he was happy to introduce a new designer to the world. Sharing his thoughts on X, Das wrote, “Hey folks. Was not fortunate enough to win an Emmy this year. But was super proud to launch a new designer into the world. When big things happen for me, given no one has any fashion expectations from me 🙂 I find a newcomer, pay them, and platform them.”

The comedian also introduced Lucknow-based designer Mohika Dhawan, who created his outfit for the awards ceremony. Explaining the idea behind the ensemble, he shared her words: “Sketched a contemporary menswear look bringing Lucknow’s signature Chikankari to a modern red-carpet silhouette. Because Chikankari deserves a red-carpet moment too! 12 karigars brought the look to life, with 8 of them putting in 120 hours of embroidery over just 3 days,” he added.

Hey folks. Was not fortunate enough to win an Emmy with year. But was super proud to launch a new designer into the world. When big things happen for me, given no one has any fashion expectations from me 🙂 I find a newcomer, pay them, and platform them. Meet Mohika Dhawan from Lucknow. In her words: “Sketched a contemporary menswear look bringing Lucknow’s signature Chikankari to a modern red-carpet silhouette. Because Chikankari deserves a red-carpet moment too! 12 karigars brought the look to life, with 8 of them putting in 120 hours of embroidery over just 3 days.” — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 24, 2026



Earlier, Das had shared an update from the red carpet, informing fans that he was attending the prestigious ceremony.

Vir Das’ International Emmy journey

The 2026 nomination was Vir Das’ third appearance at the International Emmy Awards as a nominee. He was previously nominated for Vir Das: For India and won the Best Comedy award in 2023 for Vir Das: Landing. The special shared the award with Derry Girls Season 3. However, he could not repeat his previous win this year.

India’s other contender, SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club, also missed out on the Drama Series award. The honour went to France’s Carme, which competed against the UK’s A Thousand Blows and Argentina’s Menem.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi attended the ceremony as a presenter. The 54th International Emmy Awards brought together television and entertainment personalities from across the world.