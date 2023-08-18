Home

Vir Das Responds to Reports Claiming Kangana Ranaut Bit His Lips During Intense Kissing Scene in ‘Revolver Rani’

Vir Das Responds to Reports Claiming Kangana Ranaut Bit His Lips: Vir Das recently responded to the speculations over his controversial kissing scene with Kangana Ranaut in Revolver Rani (2014). Recently, social media, entertainment portals and tabloids were flooded with articles claiming that Kangana bit Vir too hard while filming a passionate liplock in their action-comedy. The former took a sly jibe at Hrithik Roshan while joking about the reports as she took to her Instagram stories. The actor-stand-up comedian has now also responded to the gossip about his much talked about throwback kiss. Vir is known for his satirical take on many socio-cultural issues and never shies away from speaking his mind.

The actor, in an interaction with DNA said, “That is like a 10-year-old PR story or something like that. The movie came out then. That came up right now?” He further added, “At no point am I surprised about what gets published in a newspaper or on social media. I kind of roll with the punches. I have the same response that she does for this: Why now and what the hell?” Previously a news portal had posted a report which read, “When Kangana Ranaut allegedly got carried away while kissing Vir Das so much so that she ended up making his lips bleed.” Sharing the same on her Instagram stories, Kangana had captioned her post as, “Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li (After Hrithik Roshan I assaulted poor Vir Das)?? Yeh kab hua (When did that happen)??.”

Kangana will next be seen in Tejas based on the Indian Air Force. She will also be seen in the PAN India horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2 and her directorial Emergency where she plays late Indian politician and former PM Indira Gandhi.

