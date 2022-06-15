Vir Das Says He Has COVID After Uproar Over Gujarat Show: Vir Das, who was all set to perform at Vadodara has been tested positive for Covid-19. The stand-up comedian/actor shared the news on his Instagram handle and even offered to refund the tickets for those who would like. Vir apologised to the audiences and also promised to return again within a few weeks. Vir also revealed that his team is reworking on the new dates. Vir Das recently faced backlash by ABVP on his Vadodara act, as the group threatened to stage a stir if the event was not cancelled. ABVP accused Vir of allegedly hurting religious sentiments for his adverse remarks on Hindu temples. Vir also faced a lot of criticism for allegedly making anti-India statements due to his I Come From Two Indias jibe in one of his shows.Also Read - No Emmy Awards For Sushmita Sen's Aarya, Vir Das or Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Check out this post by Vir Das, shared on his Instagram handle:

Vir captioned his Instagram post as, “Gujarat. Woke up showing symptoms, rapid tested and now going to get RTPCR tested. Team is currently working on new dates for the Gujarat show. We’re gonna try and come back in a few weeks whenever the venues are available. Your tickets will be refunded if you’d like. Sorry Gujarat! I’m super sad about this, but I hope to see you real soon. I hope you’ll come back on the new dates.” Singer Sophie Choudry commented, “Damnnn! Get well soon.” Comedian Sharul Channa wrote, “You have a double degree in Covid now too. Get well soon.” One fan wrote, “Don’t be sad brother. It’s a sign. Get some rest. The world can wait. Get well soon. Love you.” Another netizen commented, “For a second I thought that was a pregnancy test. Feel better.” Also Read - 'If You Don't Find it Funny, Don't Laugh:' Vir Das Sends Loud And Clear Message to Those Who Find His Jokes Offensive

ABVP leaders have alleged that in the name of comedy, Vir has been insulting India by making adverse remarks on Hindu temples and also making anti-India statements. ABVP leader Vraj Bhatt had said, “If the permission of the show is not cancelled, we will be forced to stage a stir.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Calls Vir Das a 'Criminal' And His Monologue, 'Soft Terrorism'

Vir was in news in 2021 for his controversial stand-up special I Come From Two Indias, performed at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. The actor-stand-up comedian was trolled and criticized on social media for allegedly creating a bad image of India abroad.

Vir was nominated in the Best Comedy category at the International Emmy Awards in 2021.



