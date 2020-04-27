Vir Das and Ranvir Shorey-starrer web-series Hasmukh, released on Netflix on April 17, has landed in trouble. New Delhi based lawyers have sent a legal notice to Netflix against streaming of the comedy series as it depicts advocates in poor light. The plea moved by advocate Ashutosh Dubey, who practices law in the Supreme Court, alleges that in episode 4 of Hasmukh web series, lawyers have been referred to as thieves, scoundrels, goons and rapists. Dubey has claimed that “statements (in the series) are highly disparaging, defamatory and bring disrepute to the profession of law, and lawyers and advocates in the eyes of the general public”. Also Read - Netflix’s Extraction Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

“The said remarks have caused utmost damage to the legal profession and impugned the image of lawyers in the eyes of millions of viewers/subscribers, who visit the streaming website where the show is being streamed,” the lawyer has said in his plea, seeking a permanent injunction on the airing of the series. Also Read - Priyanshu Painyuli is All Excited to be Part of Hollywood Thriller Extraction

The suit also seeks directions to the producers, directors, and writers of the web series to “tender an unconditional apology online for maligning the image of the lawyers’ community, which includes judges too, as they too had been lawyers at one point of time”. It also seeks “deletion or removal of the statements and contents” from Hasmukh, especially from episode 4 of the web series. Also Read - Netflix Adds A Whopping 16 Million New Subscribers, But Fears the Boom Might Not Last Long

The Delhi High Court is set to hear on Monday, April 27, 2020, a plea seeking to restrain online media-streaming platform Netflix from airing its web series Hasmukh for allegedly defaming the image and reputation of lawyers. The suit filed by a lawyer is listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)