Vir Das Takes a Sly Dig at Trolls For Criticising Deepika Padukone on Her 'Casual Dating' Statement: 'Moment of Silence For All Men…'

Vir Das Takes a Sly Dig at Trolls For Criticising Deepika Padukone on Her ‘Casual Dating’ Statement: ‘Moment of Silence For All Men…’

Vir Das recently slammed trolls for criticising Deepika Padukone on her 'casual dating' remark on Koffee With Karan 8.

Vir Das Takes a Sly Dig at Trolls For Criticising Deepika Padukone on Her 'Casual Dating' Statement: 'Moment of Silence For All Men...'

Vir Das Takes a Sly Dig at Trolls For Criticising Deepika Padukone: Vir Das is known for calling a spade a spade in his standup comedies and social media poster. The comedian-actor has always been unfiltered and outspoken about his views on cinema, society, politics and relationships. Vir, who has been part of many satirical gigs aimed at politicians and socio-economic challenges recently defended Deepika Padukone from online trolls. The actress has recently admitted about ‘casual dating’ while being in a relationship with Ranveer Singh until he proposed her. The invited a lot flak from a section of social media users.

VIR DAS TAKES A JIBE AT ONLINE TROLLS:

Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a Bollywood star way out of their league was casually dating for a while, and wasn’t as committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 27, 2023

VIR DAS SLAMS INTERNET TROLLS FOR CRITICISING DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Vir took to his Twitter handle and captioned his post as, “Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a Bollywood star way out of their league was casually dating for a while and wasn’t as committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them.” A user replied, “Moment of silence for all those who feel keeping someone as a backup and “explore” other option is fine. Another netizen wrote, “Hahaha. Loved it ! 😂❤️”. For the unversed, Deepika had said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said ‘I just don’t want to be attached, don’t want to be committed’. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn’t commit, until he proposed to me. There was no ‘commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

WATCH RANVEER SINGH-DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S VIRAL CLIP FROM KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8:

Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. She is also starring opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin Kalki 2898 AD. Her first look from Singham Again as Lady Singham Shakti Shetty was unveiled by Rohit Shetty on October 15, 2023, which marks the first day of Navratri. Deepika is also expected to have a special appearance in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Sharvari Wagh starrer War 2. Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

