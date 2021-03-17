Mumbai: Actor-comedian Vir Das has joined the directorial project of filmmaker Judd Apatow, The Bubble on Netflix. Das will be working with several great celebrities including Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan and best-supporting actress Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova. The show will also feature Narcos star Pedro Pascal. Also Read - Hair Care Routine Madhuri Dixit Nene Swears By At The Age of 53 | Hair Oil & Mask Recipe Inside

Apatow is a comedy genre genius having given stellar films including his directorial Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Trainwreck, and has also produced films and series including Girls, Anchorman, The Big Sick, Begin Again, Superbad, Pineapple Express, and many others.

Das is part of a mega cast in Apatow's directorial which he is also producing. The show boasts of a huge comedy cast including Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, and Peter Serafinowicz.

Vir Das even took to Twitter sharing the news.

The feature is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble inside a hotel and are attempting to finish a studio franchise film.

Confirming the news, and speaking of his excitement, Das said, “I have been shooting for this for a bit now and I’m very excited to be part of this mega comedy project. Everyone on this cast is immensely funny and we’re making something special”