Amber Heard’s Insurance Company Refuses to Cover Her Damages: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial seems to be a never ending saga even after the verdict has been passed by the court in Johnny’s favour. Amber’s insurance company has reportedly refused to pay the legal damages the Aquaman actor owes to her ex-husband Pirates of the Carribean star Johnny Depp with regard to the high-profile defamation trial. The insurance company has stated that Johnny was ‘willfully’ and ‘maliciously’ defamed by Amber. Amber was ordered by a US Court to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in a June 1 verdict. Johnny, on the other hand was directed to pay $2 million overall to Amber.Also Read - Amber Heard Moves Court Demanding Mistrial in Johnny Depp Defamation Case, Says Wrong Juror Sat in Jury

Insurance Company Refuses to Pay For Legal Damages

Amber is being sued by the insurance company so that it can be absolved of any duty to pay for her defense in the recent defamation case against ex-husband Johnny according to recent media reports. Amber is also being sued by the US based insurance company so that it does not have to pay any costs of ongoing litigation, if the actor makes any further appeals in court or be required to pay the damages. The court had ordered Amber to pay Johnny after the trial’s verdict was declared. Also Read - Amber Heard Moves Court to Dismiss Defamation Case Against Her, Alleges No Evidence to Back Johnny Depp Claim

Insurance Company Sues Amber

New York Marine and General Insurance Company filed the suit against Amber on Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California, according to a report by the portal Law and Crime. Amber had a $1 million liability policy with the company, with which she could have paid a portion of the damages she owes Johnny, the report claims. The insurance company, however, could refuse the payout, if Amber was found to have committed ‘willful’ and ‘malicious’ misconduct. Amber’s insurance coverage was from July 2018 to July 2019. During that time period, Amber wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she said she was ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’. Also Read - Amber Heard Spotted Shopping At Discount Department Store Post Defamation Verdict, Pics Viral

Insurance Company Accuses Amber of Malice

New York Marine and General Insurance Company, in the case filed against Amber stated that California insurance law provides that although an insurance company may be liable for an insured party’s negligence, ‘an insurer is not liable for a loss caused by the willful act of the insured’. The insurance company opined that Amber was found to have acted with actual malice, in other words, willfully. Hence, it should not have to compensate her.

Amber-Johnny’s Never Ending Saga

Amber’s legal team had earlier wanted a Virginia court to order a fresh trial in the defamation case against Johnny, as a wrong juror was seated in the jury during the trial. Johnny and Amber have both accused each other of domestic abuse. While Johnny sued Amber for defamation because of her 2018 op-ed, Amber countersued him for $100 million in 2021.

For more updates on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, check out this space at India.com.