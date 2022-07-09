Amber Heard Demands Mistrial in Johnny Depp Case: Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trials is one of the most talked about and controversial defamation cases between a Hollywood couple. Amber who lost to Depp in the Virginia court has now claimed mistrial to be declared in her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Maber has moved to court as she wants a new trial to be ordered in the defamation verdict. Amber’s lawyers told a US court ‘due process was compromised’ in the high-profile trial as a wrong juror, who was not listed for duty, became a part of the trial, and therefore the court should dismiss the June 1 verdict and order a fresh trial.Also Read - Amber Heard Moves Court to Dismiss Defamation Case Against Her, Alleges No Evidence to Back Johnny Depp Claim

Amber Demands Fresh Trial in Defamation Case

Amber’s lawyers are now alleging that a wrong juror was seated in the defamation trial, as per muktiple media reports. According to a Deadline report, a 77-year-old individual was called for jury duty, who appears to live at the same address as a 52-year-old, who had ‘the same surname.’ The latter was the juror, who ended up seating on the jury throughout the trial. Amber’s lawyers said in a partially redacted new filing as quoted by Deadline, “Ms. Heard had a right to rely on the basic protection, as prescribed by the Virginia Code, that the jurors in this trial would be individuals who were actually summoned for jury duty. In this case, it appears that Juror No. 15 was not, in fact, the same individual as listed on the jury panel. Thus, the 52-year-old- (redacted) sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11 and did not ‘appear in the list,’ as required.” Amber’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft told a news portal, “Ms. Heard’s due process was therefore compromised. Under these circumstances, a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered.” Also Read - Amber Heard Spotted Shopping At Discount Department Store Post Defamation Verdict, Pics Viral

Maber’s Team Unhappy With Verdict

Amber’s legal team earlier alleged that Johnny was not entitled to any damages that were awarded to him by the jury, saying, “There is no evidence of damage to Mr. Depp’s reputation caused by Mrs. Heard’s Op-Ed.” The Virginia court jury had ordered Amber to pay Johnny $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which the judge lowered to $3.5 million because of a cap in the state of Virginia. Johnny, however, was told to pay Amber $2 million following their defamation trial. The jury ruled that Amber had defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 article, in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. Also Read - Amber Heard Says She 'Still Loves' Johnny Depp, Days After Losing The Defamation Trail