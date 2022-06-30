Anurag Kashyap Feels Films on Politics And Religious Topics Are Big No: Anurag Kashyap is knwon for making pathbreaking and out-of-the-box cinema which has garnered him international acclaim among movie critics and students of cinema. Anurag’s films are mostly about the underdogs and downtrodden characters giving a realistic depiction of politics and society. Anurag’s Black Friday based on the 1993 bomb blast and the Babri Masjid demolition. Anurag’s political drama Gulaal had many songs that took a satirical dig on global politics, especially Rana Ji Maare that took a sly jibe on US attack on Iraq and Afghanistan and the 9/11 attacks as well. Anurag recently spoke to Indian Express regarding making films on political and religious issues in today’s scenario.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence on Being Accused of Spreading Rumours About Naga Chaitanya: 'Grow Up...'

Anurag Says Filmmakers Are Walking a Thin Line

Anurag told IE, “I like long-form storytelling, and I’ve been working on lots of stuff” and added, “but we’re also dealing with a kind of atmosphere where one is very restricted in the kind of drama that you can do.” He further added, “At the moment, we can’t do anything that is remotely political, or remotely religious. Those are big nos. And big nos not because anyone has said that you can’t do that, but because everybody is living in an atmosphere where they don’t know how anybody is going to react. Right now, we’re very fragile, we’re very easily offended. So, for creators in India, it’s a great time to create long-form storytelling and new experimental stuff, but at the same time, we are walking a very thin line.” Also Read - Alaya F on Her Struggle With PCOS: ‘I have to Stay Fit to Keep My Skin Good And Hormones in Check’

Anurag’s next mystery drama Dobaara is a remake of the Spanish movie Mirage and stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in stellar roles.



