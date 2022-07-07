Bigg Boss 16 Date And Time Revealed: Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most awaited reality shows of 2022, with fans looking forward to the new contestants, challenging tasks, wild brawls and spicy gossips. Bigg Boss 16 is usually aired in September every year with host Salman Khan being the show stopper of the inauguration night. However, rumours were at the peak for a while that the reality show series had been postponed as Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 will be airing on the same month. A certain section of netizens and media portals had been speculating that Bigg Boss 16 would be a delayed affair at least by November 2022. Bigg Boss Tak, the social media handle, tweeted that Bigg Boss 16 won’t be delayed. It is likely that Bigg Boss 16 and Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa will run simultaneously on the channel.

Check out this tweet by Bigg Boss Tak:

Bigg Boss 16 is not postponed. The news that the show will start in late Nov-Dec is completely fake🤣. The new season of Bigg Boss will start as usual when every year the show on air i.e in last week of Sep or 1st week of Oct BB OTT S2 to start by next month (Aug) on Voot Select — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 6, 2022

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Start in August 2022

Bigg Boss 16 contestants list is expected to finalized by end of August 2022. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will also commence on Voot Select, August onwards. Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are Mr Faisu, Azma Fallah, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Arushi Dutta, Kevin Almasifar and others according to a Bollywood Life report. Bigg Boss 16, might have some big names from the entertainment industry such as Divyanka Tripathi, Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Tina Dattaa and Shivangi Joshi according to a Bollywood Life report.

Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10, will have Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit as hosts according to multiple media reports.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16 and Jhalak Dikhla Ja 12, check out this space at India.com.