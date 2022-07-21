Anjana Sukhani on Trolling And Cancel Culture l Exclusive: Anjana Sukhani is getting all the praise and laurels for her subtle and grounded portrayal of Manisha in Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd. Anjana, who has earlier played glamorous or girl-next-door characters for the first time has experimented in her new series. Not only Anjana’s character but her performance in the series is also getting acknowledged by the audience and film-critics. The actor who is riding high on the success of her Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, spoke at length on various issues. Anjana, in an exclusive with India.com, also gave her honest and unfiltered views on social media negativity and cancel culture.Also Read - Exclusive: LSG Spinner Jasmer Dhankhar On His Bowling Style, Ranji Debut and Idol Shane Warne

Anjana Opens up on Trolling And Cancel Culture

Anjana, who has been receiving accolades for her performance in Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd has been quite active on social media. When quizzed about the trolling and cancel culture on social media, She said, “First of all nobody has the right to cancel anyone. It’s a fundamental right to have an opinion and voice. You might not voice your opinion on Twitter or Instagram, that doesn’t mean you don’t have a voice. There are both pros and cons of social media. It has become unbearable for so many people who have quit twitter because people talk rubbish. Some people think you cannot have an opinion on anything political or climate change or even personal. If someone got arrested and you gave your opinion, it suddenly feels as if there is no freedom of speech anymore. But I feel that we are a democratic country and we do have a right to voice. Else you can change it into a communist country if you feel there is no place for democracy.” Also Read - Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd Review: Amruta Subhash Steals The Show in Most Heart-Winning Story From Purani Dilli

Anjana further added, “I feel people have become bitter and negative. They can’t handle their own personal lives so they vent out their frustration on social media. In one of my Insta lives one person was writing silly comments. I addressed him if he has a problem he may leave instead of making messy for everybody else. Such people just want attention. They think if they’ll talk negative people will listen to them but they do not realize the repercussions on their own mental health. Also Read - Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’s Amruta Subhash Reveals The Similarities With Her Onscreen Character, Suman Enters The Zone... | EXCLUSIVE

Anjana on Playing Her Dream Role

Anjana, when asked if she would consider Manisha as her dream role, told, “Yes. Until I played it I didn’t think this was my dream role. What is a dream role? That character that gets you acceptance. As an actor you only crave for acceptance that people should praise your work and would like to see you more. And I think Manisha kind of done this for me. My social media is full of so much love and kind words for playing Manisha. I think this will open more doors and opportunities and more dream roles for me to do. Some which I haven’t yet dreamt or those which maybe subconsciously I am manifesting.

Anjana Reacts to Rave Reviews For Her New Series

Anjana’s performance as Manisha is getting rave reviews from film critics apart from all the love and appreciation from the audience. The actor gets to play a carved-out character for the first time. On being questioned how does it feel for finally getting acknowledged for her craft, she said, “It feels like I’m relaxed now more than being very thrilled (laughs). You always happen to know what you can deliver as an actor. It is only a matter of opportunity and a right time for it to happen. And when that happens and now that it is out, see I knew it, see I told you so. But I’m glad that Manisha has been accepted so beautifully by people.”

Anjana also stated, “A big thank you to the makers who believed in me that I could pull this off because it is a challenging character, something which is not easy to portray. It’s a lot of mix bag of emotions. So, it feels really nice for being acknowledged for being not just a pretty face but also for your craft. It’s important for actors that they get recognized for their work rather than their looks or outfit. So, now people realize that “oh, she can act too (smiles).”

Anjana Feels Her Journey is Similar to Manisha

Anjana on similarities between her and Manisha’s character, mentioned, “There was nothing relatable except for every woman has maternal feelings. I think it’s a similar battle. I as an actor have been working for being accepted for my craft from the industry and audience. The same thing is with Manisha. She is doing everything to be accepted by the family. Emotions are same, situations and circumstances are different. So I resonated at that aspect where you are asking somebody that please look at me also once, even I exist and I am also a human being. In this it is similar but in every other way Manisha is too good to be true. It’s not easy to accept a man’s adult children and live in a house where people are stealing your money and jewellery. It was tough to portray the strength and resilience in Manisha’s character. The warmth and love towards the children should look genuine and not fake. That was very tricky.”

The actor opened up on her prep work and stated, “In terms of the preparation, it’s just a mental make-up to change. Externally your attire and environment can organically leads to your reaction. But the mental make-up is internal. We did a lot of readings together before going on set. I think last three or four days before we started reading, we were constantly reading the script at least twice a day, just to get the tonality correct. Apoorv used to correct me as I wanted Manish to be a bit louder. He told me I had to tone her down, I can’t be a very excited person. In my true nature I’m a very bubbly person but in Manisha’s case she is a very balanced person. There was a line beyond which Manisha couldn’t go, it was literally a periphery. But like I said, at the end of the day it’s your internal journey. I just knew that I had to be genuine to what I am doing, that’s all.”

Anjana on Playing a Non-Glamorous Role

Anjana believes Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd is different from the previous roles she played. Anjana pointed out, “If you look at my past work, be it Salaam-E-Ishq, Golmaal or Good Newzz, it’s not that those characters lacked depth. But they weren’t explored much emotionally. My first question to Apoorv was if this character would look fake. Since she is too sweet and nice. Manisha shouldn’t appear to be manipulative or that she’s scheming. So, that line which we had to draw was emotionally challenging for me. I haven’t done such roles earlier. I always essayed very sweet, girl-next-door or glamorous characters. I think it took me on a journey where I only got enriched as an actor. I know that whatever next I will do I’ll only bring my A game. Because now the doors have been opened for me.”

Speaking about her director, Anjana told, “Apoorv Singh Karki is from Delhi and it was fun working with him. Delhi’s way of living, food and even normal conversations are quite different from Mumbai people. He has a great sense of humour and I really enjoyed our interactions off-the-set. He’s young, still in his early 30s and this is his fourth series. If you have seen his previous work, I became a fan of his since Flames. At that time, I had gotten in touch with him. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out at that time. But, I think I manifested Apoorv Singh Karki in my life.”

Working With Amruta and Anup

Both Amruta And Anup are from the National School of Drama. They always knew they wanted to be actors and then they worked in that direction. Those who pass out from NSD are amazing talents so I can’t even compare myself with them as they are veterans. Amruta and Anup are both flawless actors. I told Amruta that when I’m seeing the series, I could learn so much observing you, I do not even need to be in the frame or have a dialogue with you. With Anup also I felt he is so balanced and he is so confident about his craft and presence. I never felt that there was any insecurity or he was trying to eat my lines. I regret not having enough scenes with Amruta. I wish I could stand in front of her if we had one or two more scenes together. But it’s been an amazingly happy journey I would say.

On Rapport With Child Artists

On being asked about her off-screen rapport with Manu Bisht and Nikhil Chawla, Anjana said, “Manu Bisht who plays Juhi is from Delhi. So we used to talk about what we had on breakfast, lunch or dinner. We explored Delhi with her and used to go to Haldiram and other places to eat post shoot. So, the relationship that reflected on-screen had become very comfortable off-screen as well. With Nikhil who plays Rishu you must have seen there is a certain distance in our relationship. In the show he has not yet warmed up to me. So, we just used to say Hi, Good morning, our conversation was just that. Same with Amruta, there was an unsaid tension in our relationship in the series. What our characters feel for each other required a lot of distance. There is a reason why me and Amruta didn’t speak much even during the readings. We only spoke as much as Hi-Hello to each other and that was that. I the second last scene I ask her to allow her daughter Juhi to stay with me. Because Juhi also wants to be with Manisha. I think the hesitation that shows in the scene it really worked very beautifully for me because we never really went out of the way to make each other feel comfortable off the set.

Anjana Reacts to The Narrative Around Stepmoms

On Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd changing the negative narrative around stepmoms and second wives, Anjana opined, “When I read the script I felt this is not possible. We have never seen or heard it before. We don’t know that a woman like this exists that will happily accept the children. But there are. I read an article a couple of weeks ago about how this girl has a beautiful relationship with her stepmother. At the end of the day even if the stories are fiction, they are derived from the real life of people. There might be stepmothers who could be manipulative. But there are also people who are nice, warm and welcoming. It’s just whatever you narrate to the audiences is your choice. But I still do hope that if there is a chance that the narrative can change that women can truly be more warm and forgiving in respect to being stepmother to somebody. The important takeaway from the show was a stepmother or mother-in-law being a total bitch was changed in the narrative. But there are nice people around us. The moment we start to believe that people like this exist, the society will start changing on its own.”

For more updates on Anjana Sukhani and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, check out this space at India.com