J-Hope is Rocking: J-Hope treated BTS ARMY with his pre-release single track MORE. MORE presents a dark, almost emo rock inspiration in the instrumental and lyrical head-banging chorus that came as a surprise to BTS fans. ARMY is used to watching J-Hope as a sunny rapper, so his dark side was bit of a shocker to them. The music video keeps you on the edge and ARMY has gone berserk on twitter as it wants MORE. J-Hope had earlier released the teaser for MORE. MORE appears with a key in the short 15 seconds video.

MORE is a Visual Treat for J-Hope Fans

In the short video of about 15 seconds, a key with the word MORE appears. In the end of the video as the light moves, the loosely placed key gradually becomes clearer, and the words MORE as well as the release date are added to the teaser. The second concept photo of the pre-released song MORE creates a strong yet profound atmosphere just like the first. MORE track also showcases shoes reminiscent of Pierrot and J-Hope's charismatic eyes.

ARMY Reacts to MORE

ARMY had an overwhelmingly crazy reaction the new music video of their favourite rapper J-Hope. A fan tweeted, "Our Sunshine is so scary. Jhope is Rocking. Aag khadi aag. Another fan tweeted, "Sunshine gone Moonshine. #jhope_MORE #JackInTheBox #jhope_MoreToday." A netizen also wrote, "Good boy gone bad." A netizen tweeted, "Are you streaming with Me!???? Drop heart if you are streaming with me…"

J-Hope Riding High on Success

J-Hope contains his aspiration to break the existing frame and show his growth, that is implied in the title of his solo album. He will release all songs on July 15th following the pre-released song. J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under BIGHIT MUSIC. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018. The album was met with a positive reception from critics, and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, making him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the ranking at the time.

J-Hope became the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist in 2019 with his single Chicken Noodle Soup featuring singer Becky G. The song debuted at number 81 on the chart.

