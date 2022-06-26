BTS’ Jin Drops Shirtless Picture, ARMY Says ‘Thank You Jin’: BTS’ Jin aka Kim Seok-jin treated his fans and followers with a shirtless picture of himself on Sunday that also unveiled his friendship tattoo. BTS ARMY went crazy in no time and trended ‘Thank You Jin.’ BTS fans have nicknamed themselves as ARMY which categorises the K-Pop boy band’s loyal fan base. Jin, who is otherwise considered and presumed to be shy surprised the ARMY by posting a shirtless pick while flaunting his bare back. Jim wore trousers in the shirtless photo clicked at a beach destination. As Jin also revealed his new tattoo, BTS members and his fans came up with overwhelming reactions to his viral post.Also Read - BTS ARMY Questions HYBE's Silence Over Kim Taehyung-Jennie's Dating Rumours: 'Not a Single Statement'

Check out this post by Jin shared on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Jin Flaunts Friendship Tattoo

Jin, as a part of their group pact had got himself a tattoo that read ‘7’ on his lower waist. Jin captioned his post in Korean, “I also got a friendship tattoo.” BTS’ leader RM humorously commented, “Oh, I was shocked. I Thought you weren’t wearing pants either.” Jin responded to RM and replied back, “Jin replied, “Then it’s a crime.” BTS’ J-Hope wrote, “Holy moly!” A fan reacting to the picture commented, “Don’t be shy. Turn around Kim Seokjin.” Another netizen wrote, “We live in a world where Jin has showed the most skin out of everyone in Bangtan in the year 2022 this was not in my chapter 2 bingo card.” An ARMY member wrote, “Kim Seokjin : look at my cute friendship tattoo NO MORE CLOTHS ??! ARE YOU KIDDING ME SIR?! #BTSJIN #ThankYouJin.” Also Read - BTS ARMY Rejoice After Jungkook-Charlie Puth Confirm Collaboration 'Left And Right,' Watch Video

Check out the ARMY tweets:

Kim Seokjin : look at my cute friendship tattoo

NO MORE CLOTHS ??! ARE YOU KIDDING ME SIR?!#BTSJIN #ThankYouJin pic.twitter.com/oZdthLWtEn — Moon (@Diamond_Moonie) June 26, 2022

Aww and the fact he posted the other pics so soon after the shirtless ones! he must have seen the trending and the World going crazy for him #yours_jin #supertuna_jin #방탄소년단진 #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/xyC3roTjo4 — Tiktok Seokjin_SLOW (sorry work stuff) (@tiktokseokjin1) June 26, 2022

KIM SEOKJIN is the first mmbr who posted naked pic on Instagram. never ever in my life thought MY HOLY MOLY SHY JINNIE would do this. ☹️#ThankYouJin #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/AeXjH0cEdV — Missing Vmin! (@Jin_Yoonieverse) June 26, 2022

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013.



