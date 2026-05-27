Viral Check: Ranveer Singh’s ‘purpose of life’ conversation with Sadhguru is not after Don 3’s controversy, the truth is…

Social media users linked Ranveer Singh’s old interaction with Sadhguru to the ongoing Don 3 feud with Farhan Akhtar, but the viral narrative does not match the actual timeline of the video.

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Ranveer Singh meets Sadhguru (PC: Twitter)

A video of actor Ranveer Singh talking to spiritual leader Sadhguru has suddenly gone viral again on social media amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy. Many online users started linking the clip to the recent issues surrounding the actor and claimed that Ranveer turned spiritual after facing criticism related to the film. However, the truth behind the video is completely different.

When did Ranveer Singh actually meet Sadhguru?

The resurfaced interaction happened during the IIM Bangalore Alumni Leadership Conclave in July 2018, where Ranveer Singh shared the stage with Sadhguru. The session became popular for its mix of humour, energy and philosophical discussion. The event took place months after the gigantic success of Padmaavat, when Ranveer Singh was receiving praise for his performance across the country. During the event, Ranveer openly spoke about life, fame, success and personal growth. The actor also engaged in playful banter with Sadhguru and the two were even seen dancing together on stage at the end of the session.

Interestingly, Sadhguru himself shared the same video from his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, which quickly grabbed massive attention online and took the internet by storm. Soon after the clip resurfaced, many social media users began connecting it with the ongoing Don 3 controversy even though the conversation was recorded years ago.

Also read: Ranveer Singh offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru amid Kantara: Chapter 1 controversy and industry ban row

What did Ranveer Singh ask Sadhguru?

In the now viral clip Ranveer revealed that he had informed his followers on social media that he was going to meet Sadhguru and asked them what question he should raise during the conversation. Ranveer said that almost 80 percent of people wanted him to ask about the purpose of life. Responding to Ranveer’s question Sadhguru explained, “When you ask, ‘What is the purpose of life?’ essentially, you’re asking, ‘What is the use of life?’.”

In a witty reply he further added, “There is no use. Even if you are not born everything would be fine. Believe me actually it would be better.” His unexpected answer left Ranveer Singh laughing loudly on stage. Sadhguru then continued by saying, “There is no purpose. Life is a phenomenon beyond this nonsensical logical calculations about what is the purpose of this what is the purpose of that what is the use of this. There is no use. It is just that life is a bigger phenomenon than your intellect.”

See viral video of Ranveer Singh with Sadhguru here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ranveer Singh’s FWICE ban amid Don 3 controversy: ‘The matter is…’

Why is the old video trending again?

The clip resurfaced at a time when Ranveer Singh is already making headlines over the Don 3 issue with Farhan Akhtar. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees recently issued a non cooperation directive against the actor after allegations that he exited the project shortly before production was supposed to begin.

It was also reported that compensation worth nearly Rs 45 crore has been sought in connection with the alleged losses. Despite the online debate Ranveer Singh has maintained silence on most of the controversy. Through a spokesperson the actor stated that professional disagreements should be handled privately with dignity maturity and mutual respect.