Chintu Ji Wapas Aa Rahe Hain: Neetu Kapoor received warm greetings and wishes by Dance Deewane Juniors team on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy news. DDJ host Karan Kundrra congratulated Neetu on becoming a to-be grandmother. Farah Khan told Neetu that she thinks Rishi Kapoor is coming back as Ranbir and Alia's baby. Neetu responded to Farah and saying yes. Neetu danced with the DDJ team on the sets and was even given a black thread as a ritual for pregnant women to safeguard the baby from evil eye. Neetu is one of the judges in the kids based dance reality show. Alia on Monday announced her pregnancy in her Instagram post where she wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon."

Check out this clip from Dance Deewane Juniors shared by Colors:

Farah Says, ‘Chintu Ji is Coming…’

Farah Khan said to Neetu that she thinks Rishi Kapoor is coming back. Farah said, "Mujhe Lag Raha Hai Chintu Ji Wapas Aa Rahe Hain." Alia is currently shooting for the spy actioner Hollywood project Heart of Stone co-starring Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in stellar role. Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra opposite husband Ranbir and in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Rishi Kapoor Wanted to Play With His Grandchildren

Rishi was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. Rishi died in April 2020 at the age of 68, after undergoing a treatment for two years. Rishi, in an interview with Mid-Day in 2018, once said, “It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, and Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don’t have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone.”



