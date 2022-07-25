Dibyendu Bhattacharya on Creative Freedom | Exclusive: Dibyendu Bhattacharya needs no introduction as the actor is creating new benchmarks with his flawless acting prowess. Dibyendu who recently starred in the OTT series Gone Game Season 2 and Vidyut Jamwal starrer actioner Khuda Haafiz 2, is receiving accolades for his artistry. The thespian believes that the audience needs to mature when it comes to content driven cinema on socio-political themes. Dibyendu opens up about his craft, Indian audiences sensibilities, Gone Game 2 his acting journey and more in an exclusive with India.com.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Repeats Bum-Ripped Jeans She Wore in 2021, Proves It's Cool to Wear Old Clothes

Cinema Should Talk About Socio-Political Issues

Dibyendu’s range of work always has some socially relevant themes in the narrative. When asked about his views on actors being more vocal about their socio-political preferences, he says, “It’s a very good question. Thank you for asking. I believe cinema should talk about socio-political issues but sadly it’s not happening. Earlier when the films were made by filmmakers like Bimal Roy they were based on social themes. But now I feel that the audience today is very backward. They got so emotional with movies. The get angry, laugh and enjoy films. The audience abuses the villain so much in theatres and praises the hero to the extent they take him to their homes even after the film is over. The audience really needs to evolve and they must make efforts to understand intelligent cinema.” Dibyendu, further points out, “Satyajit Ray made a film like Devi but it was criticized due to the fact that Satyajit Ray was a member of Brahmo Samaj and he was accused of hurting Hindu sentiments. Satyajit Ray just tried to show an orthodox practice in a family that treats their daughter-in-law as Goddess to the extent that the girl’s married life starts getting affected. So the audience really needs to mature.” Also Read - Gauri Khan Gives Sneak Peek Inside Mannat's New Interior Design - See Stunning Decor Pictures

Sanjay Kapoor is Fun to Work With

Dibyendu is known for working in dark themes films and series. When asked about his approach while saying yes to a script, the actor opines, “I like when there’s something new or unique about the characters I play or the work I do. The same kind of work becomes boring. I don’t like to do such roles that are repetitive but sometimes I have to do such roles for the sake of friendship.” Speaking about his role in Gone Game 2, he reveals, “My character didn’t have much to do in the first season, so the second season is the continuation of the same character. I wasn’t a member of the Gujral family, so I was an outsider in the series. Maybe when there is Season 3, my role might have certain changes.” Dibyendu also speaks on his rapport with co-stars and how it helped in scene execution. According to Dibyendu, “I wasn’t a part of the Gujral family earlier so now my character meets Sanjay Kapoor. He is a senior but I had a fun experience working with him. Arjun Mathur I have known ever since he was an Assistant Director in The Rising – Mangal Pandey. Rukhsar Rahman is also a very good friend and I have also done Khuda Hafiz 2 with her husband Faruk Kabir.” Also Read - Vishnu Vishal Joins Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Trend, Credits Wife Jwala Gutta

Dibyendu Opens up on His Acting Journey

Dibyendu, when quizzed about his acting journey from Monsoon Wedding to Gone Game 2, says, “It is a long journey indeed, 22 years. The advise I would give to my younger self is to stay calm. Whatever happens, it takes its own time, “Waqt Se Zyada Aur Kismat Se Pehle Kisi Ko Kuchh Nahi Milta(Nothing comes before time or when it’s destined to happen).” I’m glad that whatever came to me it happened at the right time. Otherwise if you achieve things too early then it’s no fun because you do not understand its value.”

The filmmakers with whom I have worked I would like to work with them again. They are in my wish list. I don’t know if any other filmmaker would be interested in working with me or not. So, for now those who have given me work, I would like to work with them again.

For more updates on Dibyendu Bhattacharya, check out this space at India.com.