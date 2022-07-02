Ex-Roadies Contestant Niharika Tiwari Receives Death Threats: Niharika Tiwari, who happens to be an ex-Roadies contestant is receiving death threats for condemning brutal murder of Kanahiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Niharika participated in MTV Roadies and belongs to Dantewada – a highly Naxal-infested district of Chhattisgarh. Niharika, pointing out at the beheading of Kanhaiya in Udaipur by religious fanatics posted on her Twitter handle that she is against assassination of anyone in the name of religion. Niharika was quoted saying, “We Hindus do not kill in the name of Lord Shiva. Such a thing was never heard that Hindu has killed someone for Shiva. Whatever blasphemous comment Nupur Sharma had made, after that she was suspended, what about those who made objectionable comments against Shivji, Niharika commented in a video. Several objectionable comments were made against Shivalinga, it also made us angry. People are giving threats to Prime Minister Modi, this is not correct.”

Check out this video by Niharika shared on her twitter handle:

Mai uss chiz ke against hu jo act( murder ) religion ke naam pe app kissi ki jaan nahi le sakte . #NupurSharmaControversy #niharikatiwari pic.twitter.com/OFQAOYJRpK — Niharika tiwari (@Niharik886) June 30, 2022

Niharika Receiving Online Threats

Niharika posted the video on June 30, and since then she is continuously receiving death threats including slitting of her throat on her social media accounts by some unidentified Instagram and other social media users. Some even threatened her that her countdown started and soon her number would come. While speaking to the media, she mentioned she is also getting anonymous threatening calls, but she is not afraid. The model is presently in Indonesia and busy shooting for a film.

On the issue of death threats, IG Bastar (range) Sundarraj P said, “I am unaware about such incidents but if protection is asked we will think about it.”

