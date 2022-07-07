Film Producer Sandeep Singh Receives Death Threat: Film Producer Sandeep Singh has received death threat recently. A case has been filed regarding the same and the probe is underway according to Mumbai police. Sandeep has been threatened to be murdered on the lines of former politician and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewaala who was gunned down by unknown assailants.

Sandeep Singh is a Bollywood producer who has been backing films like Swantantra Veer Savarkar and Atal, a biopic on former prime minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Sandeep has also produced films like Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund, Hansal Mehta’s Manoj Bajpayee-Rajkumar Rao starrer Aligarh and Sarbjit starring Randep Hooda, Richa Chaddha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

