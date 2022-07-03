‘Hot’! Mika Singh’s Sexy Bride-to-be Manpreet Kaur in Bikini: Mika Singh is busy with his reality show, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti as the singer almost seems to have found his lady love in former Love School winner and The Kapil Sharma Show actor Manpreet Kaur. Manpreet has come a long way as she starred in several reality shows and was also said to be dating Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riyaz and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor Sunny Cheema at some point of time. Mika seems to be serious about Manpreet as in a recent video shared on the latter’s Instagram handle the singer confessed his passionate love for the latter in a poetic way. Mika told everyone that Manpreet is always in his heart.Also Read - Kapil Sharma In Legal Trouble! Case Filed Against Comedian For Breach Of Contract During North America Tour

Check out this Instagram post by Manpreet:

Manpreet in Mika Di Vohti

Manpreet entered the reality show as a wild card contestant along with Riya. It was later revealed in the show that Mika fondly calls Manpreet 'Ghaint Punjabi' and the duo also featured together in a music video.

Manpreet Allegedly Dated Umar Riaz in Past

Manpreet was bombarded with derogatory messages by online trolls claiming to be Rashami Desai fans at the time of Bigg Boss 15. Manpreet was targeted by Rashami fans as they claimed that the Love Hostel winner is the reason behind Umar Riaz not being in a relationship with Rashami. Manpreet had reacted to the troll claims and told ETimes at that time, “I don’t even know Rashami so well. Umar has been a close friend before entering Bigg Boss. We all know that he’s a great human being and he has always being there was me whenever I needed him or was sick. He’s one of the doctors I trust my life with and for this reason I don’t know why her fans are bashing me and shaming me.”

Manpreet is Femina Miss India 2017 Odisha finalist

Manpreet has been a former pageant runner up as well. She was one of the finalists of Femina Miss India 2017 Odisha. Manpreet shared throwback pictures from her modelling days on her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Throw back to my MISS INDIA DAYS.”

Manpreet is Love School Winner

Manpreet won the reality show Love School Season 4 along with her then beau and TV actor Sunny Cheema. Manpreet had told ETimes about the same and was quoted saying, “We wanted to work on our relationship. We wanted to see if we could do this together. We didn’t take the competition seriously at first. We had a life outside Love School. Winning was never in our head. That came slowly when we started winning the tasks.”

Manpreet Earlier Dated Sunny Cheema

Manpreet and Sunny were exclusive about their live-in-relationship. Manpreet and Sunny later started taking each other for granted according to some media reports. Sunny had once said, “We were together constantly and things would have been better for us had we not be in a live-in.” Manpreet also spoke about her relationship with Sunny and stated, “After coming out of the house, we have overcome that and have learnt to give each other space.”

Manpreet Calls Kapil Sharma Down-to-Earth

Manpreet has in the past worked with Kapil Sharma and the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show in a couple of episodes. Manpreet once shared her experience with TKSS and mentioned, “Well, I cannot explain my feeling while I was sharing the stage with the whole team of #thekapilsharmashow. I was excited to next level and also nervous at the same time. The whole team was so down to the earth and even supportive. It was a great experience working with such a talented group.”

Manpreet is a Travel Junkie

Manpreet is an avid traveller and loves to explore new destinations as it shows in her Instagram posts. The hot and sexy diva can be seen diving into a pond in a swimsuit to going for a cruise in her Instagram handle. Manpreet is surely a believer in YOLO in real sense.

Manpreet is a Pool Baby

Manpreet’s Instagram speaks volumes her love for the pool and sexy bikinis. Mika’s lady love is a water baby and beach bum who loves some me time inside the water.

Manpreet Aced The Selfie Game With Salman Khan

Mika’s hottie bride-to-be also achieved her big fan moment by getting selfies with Salman Khan and master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Manpreet got the selfie with Salman at the latter’s shoot location while she got her dream fulfilled at the God of Cricket’s residence.



