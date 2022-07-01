Hotness Alert! Jacqueline Fernandez Slays in Sexy Red High-slit Dress

Hotness Alert! Jacqueline Fernandez: Jacqueline Fernandez, popularly known as a sunshine girl, never disappoints her fans and 61.9 million Instagram followers when it comes to slaying the style game with her hot avatars. Jacqueline once again grabbed eyeballs with her oomph factor and sensuality by posing in a sexy red high-slit dress. Jacqueline took to Instagram and shared some sizzling pictures redefining the fashion statement in her sexy and sensuous avatar. Jacqueline posed for a luxury footwear brand and raised the mercury with her tempting expressions and sex appeal. She captioned her Instagram post as, “🍒🍒🍒 @ajiouxe now screening @aquazzura exclusively in India.”Also Read - Viral Video: Gentle Elephant Throws Dirt on Man To Move Him Aside At Sri Lanka Hotel. Watch

Check out these pictures of Jacqueline shared on her Instagram handle:

Jacqueline Busy With Vikrant Rona Promotions

Jacqueline is currently running busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Vikrant Rona with Kiccha Sudeep, while she recently celebrated Autism Pride day with the employees of Cafe Arpaan on behalf of her NGO 'You Only Live Once'.

Apart from that, Jacqueline is heading up for the release of her upcoming Vikrant Rona. The actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and in Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.



