Is Rhea Chakraborty Dating Seema Sajdeh’s Brother Bunty Sajdeh? – Here’s What we Know

Rhea Chakraborty is rumoured to be dating fashion designer Seema Sajdeh's brother Bunty Sajdeh according to recent speculations by gossip mills.

Rhea Chakraborty Dating Bunty Sajdeh: Rhea Chakraborty, who went through a rough patch post the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput seems to have moved on with her life. The actor who went through a lot of witch hunting by news channels and faced online slack over accusations in alleged drugs case. Apart from staying in police custody and facing judicial proceedings, Rhea also became a soft target of social media trial. The actor was slammed by a section of trolls with sexist remarks on her personal life during Sushant’s demise. As the controversy has cooled down, multiple media sources reported about her alleged dating rumours linked to Bunty Sajdeh. Bunty is the brother of fashion designer Seema Sajdeh.

BUNTY SAJDEH SUPPORTED RHEA CHAKRABORTY DURING SSR CASE

According to a recent ETimes report Rhea and Bunty do not want to go public about their relationship right now. According to the report, Rhea’s friends and colleagues are happy that she is finally moving on. Her peers revealed that Bunty has been a huge support to the actor in the past two years. Since, Bunty’s talent management firm used to handle Rhea’s professional commitments in the past, he was also questioned by authorities in connection to SSR drugs case. The report also mentioned that Bunty stood by the actor when a lot of allegations and speculations were raised against her.

Bunty Sajdeh is the CEO of Cornerstone Sport, a talent management agency that handles big celebrity names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Bunty is also a part of the Dharma Cornerstone collab, which handles more entertainment talent.

Rhea was last seen in Chehre (2021), alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. For more updates on Rhea Chakraborty, check out this space at India.com.