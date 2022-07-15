Kangana Ranaut Says Hollywood Make-up Artist Praised Her Look: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency look is getting rave reviews as the first look teaser of the film dropped on July 7. Emergency is produced by Kangana’s home banner Manikarnika films where the actor portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While fans and netizens can’t help lauding the actor for her brave choices, Kangana’s make-up artist also commended her look in the film. David Malinowski, the Oscar-winning make-up artist who has worked in numerous Hollywood projects like Wonder Woman 1984, Bohemian Rhapsody, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelworld, Darkest Hour, The Grand Budapest Hotel, etc. David has done Kangana’s look for the Indira Gandhi biopic and said that the actor looks exactly like Mrs Indira Gandhi.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Looks Unbelievable as Indira Gandhi in First Look of Emergency... Goosebumps All Over! - Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut Praised by David Malinowski

Kanagna in an interview stated, "David Malinowski is the brain behind the transformation. We had a series of meetings to ascertain the final look. He did a bunch of look tests. In fact he pointed out that I have a lot of physical resemblance with Mrs Gandhi, including head texture, skin texture as well as jawline. I told him that in India people believe I am the perfect person to play Mrs Gandhi." She further added, "David believes that the time to perfect the look will come down as we set the look in the days to come." Kangana also mentioned it literally took 4 hours to transform into her getup.

Kangana Dons The Director’s Hat

Kangana is also donning the director's hat in Emergency. The actor while talking about her look she opined, "We took our time to decide on make up and prosthetics. The hair was crucial. He completely took over and took the calls on how to go about it. David and his team are astute professionals. An entire team has flown down from London. We are privileged to have the best in the world do this for us. The response for the look is marvelous. Everybody believes this is spectacular. Now the shooting has commenced and I am ecstatic that something I have always wanted to do – solo directorial – is happening. This is my passion project and I am elated to be doing this now."

